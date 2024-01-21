Chiefs vs Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, weather, streaming and more

Happy Sunday evening one and all.

The final game of the 2024 NFL Divisional Playoffs is upon us and it is the main event. Hopefully it lives up to the hype, but the reality is that this is the one every has been waiting for.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play their first road game of his career, and it is against their nemesis, the Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen looks to take the Bills to the promised land.

How does this one play out?

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Buffalo Bills (12-6) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (12-6)

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. AT

Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Betting line: Bills -2.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

