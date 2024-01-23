2024 NFL mock draft: Cardinals get wide receiver, offensive tackle in first Mel Kiper mock draft

The Arizona Cardinals pick fourth and likely will either be looking to move down or they will reap the rewards of getting to pick the first non-quarterback in the draft.

Well, according to Mel Kiper Jr. the Godfather of the NFL Draft community dropped his first mock draft of the 2024 season and has the Arizona Cardinals basically finishing off their offense.

From ESPN:

4. Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State OK, finally, I can discuss a position other than quarterback. Kyler Murray played well enough after returning from his knee injury to keep the job in Arizona. The plucky Cardinals won four games and showed some improvement throughout the season, but they still finished 32nd in rushing yards allowed per game (143.2), 31st in points allowed per game (26.8) on defense and 29th in pass yards per attempt (6.2) on offense. In short, they have big needs on both sides of the ball. Harrison is one of the best receiver prospects of the past decade, a 6-foot-4 speedster who can run every route and break tackles after the catch. In Arizona, where Marquise Brown is a free agent, he could step into the No. 1 role as a rookie. He has all the tools to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. The Cardinals also own the Texans’ first-rounder in this draft, thanks to last year’s trade during Round 1, and they could look to the defense or offensive line there. 27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma We’re finally back to Arizona, which almost certainly thought this pick would be much higher when it made the trade with Houston last April. I gave the Cardinals a WR1 at No. 4 overall, and this pick could be a way to solidify their bookends, as they drafted Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 6 a year ago. Johnson spent his rookie season on the right side, but he’s suited to play left tackle, as that’s where he played his final season at Ohio State. Guyton, however, spent almost all of his time at right tackle for the Sooners; he allowed zero sacks in 2023. As I wrote in my scouting report on Guyton, NFL teams will covet his physical tools, even though he started just 15 games in college. I could also see the Cardinals take a cornerback here, with Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri) the best available in my rankings.

Getting MHJ and Guyton would basically signal the Cardinals have what they need on offense for the immediate and the future.

Sure, they'll need a running back (depth) and tight end, maybe need to get a left guard, but this would solidify the starters for this team and give them a great chance to build off what was a very good offense at the end of the season.

What are your thoughts?