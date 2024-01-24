Arizona Cardinals running back coach will get close look at Senior Bowl prospects

The Arizona Cardinals will be heavily involved in both the Senior Bowl and Shrine Game in the coming weeks and that should yield positive information for them.

Last year, with Israel Woolfork worked the Senior Bowl and was enamored with Michael Wilson and Elijah Higgins.

Wilson ended up drafted by the Cardinals and Higgins was an early season roster claim who put up good numbers for the team.

This year, a bevy of coaches will be working the All Star games, but let’s start with Autry Denson.

Denson is the Arizona Cardinals running backs coach and will be coaching the backs for the East Team.

Well, we will see who is on the east roster, but there are plenty of backs who fit what the Cardinals could be looking for on day three of the draft or as undrafted free agents.

A couple of names to keep an eye on:

Ray Davis: A five year collegiate performer, Davis has been good everywhere he played. Finishing up at Kentucky, Davis offers a great blend of size, speed and productivity. He finished 2023 with 1,129 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, to go along with 323 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

Dylan Laube: A dynamic, prolific running back out of New Hampshire, Denson will get an up close look at the shifty small school back. Can he fit in with the Arizona Cardinals scheme?