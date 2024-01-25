Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach will get close look at Senior Bowl prospects

One of the biggest positions of need for the 2024 offseason for the Arizona Cardinals is that of wide receiver.

While the end of the season saw some emergence from Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch, they profile to be closer to a nice wide receiver three and four, with potential to make it to a wide receiver two and three.

That means finding a one is a necessity, and finding a two would make this receiver room potentially elite.

Connor Senger, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver coach will be coaching the American Team wide receivers at the Senior Bowl, which will give him an up close look at a group that should have the Cardinals salivating.

While we don’t know who will be on the American Team quite yet, here are the names that should get the Cardinals excited:

Xavier Legette

Ladd McConkey

Devontez Walker

Johnny Wilson

Malachi Corley

Ricky Pearsall

Brenden Rice

Roman Wilson

All of these players bring a different style of play than what the Cardinals already have at the receiver position.

Something to look forward to in Mobile this year.