Arizona Cardinals get wide receiver, cornerback in newest CBS Sports 2024 NFL Mock Draft

With it being Friday, we need to enjoy another 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

I like to look at different points of view every week and this week, we take a look at CBS Sports and their newest 2024 NFL Mock Draft from Josh Edwards.

4. Marvin Harrison JR., WR - Ohio State Arizona needs to stack talent, and that is exactly what it accomplishes at No. 4 overall with the selection of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Kyler Murray is back for another season and now has a talent that can help him take that next step as a player. 27. Cooper DeJean, CB - Iowa Arizona first selected stellar wide receiver talent Marvin Harrison Jr. and now give him some practice competition with Cooper DeJean. Arizona is one of two teams with two first-round selections (Chicago being the other).

I love DeJean. In fact, I will be surprised if he makes it to this pick, but I will again voice my opinion... I am taking a number of these other choices at this one:

28. Tyler Guyton

29. Jer’Zhan Newton

31. Kingsley Suamataia

Again, I love DeJean and if that happens I will be a massive supporter, because I have a young son playing cornerback and that is one of his favorite players to model his game after.

However, Guyton or Suamataia finish your offensive line, while Newton gives you something you don’t have at all.

Check out Josh’s work and let us know what you would do.