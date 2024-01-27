NFL playoff divisional round reactions; what to do with Cardinals’ own free agents and Senior Bowl coaches

Happy Saturday morning one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are highly represented at the College All Star games this season, and Jess and I discuss that, before that though we get into the 2024 NFL Playoffs, then delve into the different free agents that the Cardinals have and whether or not they should retain them.

It is a great hour of talk about the Arizona Cardinals.

Enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Reactions to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs

(18:14) Cardinals coaches in the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl

(35:25) Whether or not to keep the Cardinals’ offensive free agents

(46:26) Whether or not to keep the Cardinals’ defensive and special teams free agents