Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals MVP, top offensive and defensive plays of 2023 and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are like us, sitting at home enjoying the AFC and NFC Championship games, but we have plenty of news from around the web to help you get ready for today.

Enjoy.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says "it's refreshing" that franchise has done a "180" from where it was in 2022

Quarterback believes franchise has made 180-degree turn

Top 10 offensive plays for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023

Conner's one-handed grab in Philadelphia most memorable of season

With Houston playoff loss, Cardinals know they will pick 27th in draft with Texans' choice

WIth Houston's playoff loss to Ravens, first-rounder will be 27th

Cardinals assistant coach Drew Terrell will be OC in East-West Shrine game, with Israel Woolfork, Autry Denson, Connor Senger working Senior Bowl

Woolfork, Denson, Senger, Cook also picked to coach in college pre-draft events

You've Got Mail: Already Talking Free Agency And Draft

Topics include Monti philosophy, position upgrade priorities, and MHJ

Cardinals Awards For 2023

Running back James Conner earns votes for Most Valuable Cardinal

Top 10 defensive plays for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023

White's game-sealing INT gives Gannon first win and is top defensive play of season

QB Kyler Murray's snaps under center jump considerably in new Cardinals offense with OC Drew Petzing

Quarterback had non-shotgun snaps spike in Petzing offense

Cardinals running back James Conner thinks his best is yet to come - ESPN

At 28, Conner finished his seventh season with three 100-yard games in the Cardinals' final five and surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time.

Bickley: NFL playoffs should give Cardinals fans hope for 2024

Today, Detroit feels liberated. Buffalo feels cursed. Kansas City wonders when their beloved Chiefs became villains that must be stopped.

Group of Cardinals' assistants to coach at 2024 Senior Bowl

Arizona's Israel Woolfork, Autry Denson and Connor Senger will all be coaching positions at the 2024 Senior Bowl

ESPN: Arizona Cardinals' biggest need is wide receiver

The Arizona Cardinals have several priorities this offseason, but they need a new No.1 pass-catcher more than anything else

From Austria to Arizona: Bernhard Seikovits' arduous NFL journey

From Austria to Arizona, Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits' pathway to the NFL was unconventional as can be.

Arizona Cardinals have 4 exclusive rights free agents

These four players aren't under contract for 2024 but can only play for Arizona if they are tendered a contract.

Arizona Cardinals have many late-season additions signed for 2024

The Cardinals made sure many of their in-season and late-season additions were signed through 2024.