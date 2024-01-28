Talking Budda Baker and NFL Championship weekend preview, matchups and prop bets

Happy Sunday one and all.

It is championship weekend in the NFL and both games look like they could be great… on paper.

We will see how things play out on the field and we will have a little more a little later about the games and everything you need to know.

First though, it is time to discuss Budda Baker and if this is the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals to move on, or if it is the offseason to make sure he is in for the long haul.

From there, we talk about each of the Championship games and give our picks, our favorite prop bets and what we are staying away from this weekend.

Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Should the Cardinals trade or extend Budda Baker?

(32:52) AFC, NFC title game picks, predictions, prop bets, best bets