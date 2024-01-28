Chiefs vs Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, weather, streaming and more

Happy AFC Championship game Sunday one and all.

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and this promises to be a good one.

Is it time for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to reach the Super Bowl, or is Patrick Mahomes on his way to legend status by going to his fourth Super Bowl in his career? I can’t bet against Mahomes at this point, but if you like the Ravens like I do, this is one where there really isn’t a loser.

This is hopefully going to be a heavyweight fight and one you can’t miss.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Baltimore Ravens (14-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13-6)

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. AT

Location: MT&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, MD

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Betting line: Ravens -4.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

