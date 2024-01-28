49ers vs Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The final game before Super Bowl LVIII is here and it features a team the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to follow in terms of a rebuild, and a team they are desperately trying to catch.

It is the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

Was last week the wakeup call the Niners needed, or are they vulnerable enough for the Lions to take advantage and find their way into the Super Bowl?

Here is everything you need to know about the evening game.

Who: San Francisco 49ers (13-5) vs. Detroit Lions (14-5)

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. AT

Location: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olson (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline)

Betting line: 49ers -7.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

