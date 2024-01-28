 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NFL Draft: Best tape per position that I’ve seen to date

As applied to the Cardinals’ highest needs

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
Syndication: USA TODAY Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Been watching some tape these days of the top prospects and here is the best I’ve seen to date at each position —- as they relate to the Cardinals at their positions of greatest need.

  • QB: Jayden Daniels, 6-3, 200, LSU —- floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee
  • RB: Jonthan Brooks, 6-0, 207, Texas —- ideal RB for wide zone blocking scheme
  • WR1: Marvin Harrison Jr., 6-3, 205, Ohio St. —- effortlessly explosive
  • WR2: Malik Nabers, 6-0, 195, LSU —- can turn out the light and be in bed (or the end zone) before it’s dark
  • TE: Brock Bowers, 6-4, 230, Georgia —- slithery YAC dynamo who occupies the safeties
  • LT: Joe Alt Jr., 6-7, 317, Notre Dame —- masterful in both pass pro and run blocking
  • LG: Troy Fautanu, 6-4, 317, Washington —- best combination of feet and pop in class
  • C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, 6-3, 320, Oregon —- smart, aggressive, Kelce-esque
  • RG: Christian Mahogany, 6-3, 322, Boston College —- he’s a Mayflower moving van
  • RT: Taliese Fuaga, 6-6, 334, Oregon St. —- this Beaver is a dancing Grizzly

  • SOLB: Laiatu Latu, 6-5, 265, UCLA —- relentlessly athletic havoc wreaker all game long
  • SDE: Kris Jenkins, 6-3, 305, Michigan —- stout, tenacious, stacks double teams
  • NT: T’Vondre Sweat, 6-4, 340, Texas —- impressive mound of brute strength and nifty feet
  • WDE: Jer’Zhan Newton, 6-2, 295, Illinois —- quickest interior pass rusher in this class
  • WOLB: Dallas Turner, 6-3 243, Alabama —- pure bend and burst w 20% pass rush win rate
  • MILB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., 6-0, 230, Clemson —- gets to the ball in a hurry and makes big tackles
  • WILB: Edgerrin Cooper, 6-3, 230, Texas A&M —- serious blitz chops from all angles
  • LCB: Terrion Arnold, 6-0, 195, Alabama —- best versatile man and zone CB in the class
  • SS: Javon Bullard, 5-11, 180, Georgia —- baller who can win from slot when called on
  • FS: Tyler Nubin, 6-2, 210, Minnesota —- deep patrol ball hawker with superb timing and instincts
  • RCB: Cooper DeJean, 6-1, 207, Iowa —- physical boundary CB plays with oustanding tenacity

  • K: Will Reichard, 6-1, 196, Alabama —- perfect swing path, unflappable under pressure
  • P: Tory Taylor, 6-4, 242, Iowa —- NCAA record holder is Taylor-made for NFL

Favorites for 1st Pick (staying or trading down a few spots):

  • WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.
  • T Joe Alt
  • TE Brock Bowers
  • WR Malik Nabers
  • DT Jer’Zhan Newton

Favorites for second pick (R1 or trade down a few spots):

  • T Taliese Fuaga
  • T/G Troy Fautanu
  • NT T’Vondre Sweat
  • CB Cooper DeJean
  • CB Terrion Arnold

Favorites for the 3rd pick (early 2nd round, if all the above favorites are off the board)

  • FS Tyler Nubin (will profile him soon, he could be Cardinals’ version of Kyle Hamilton)
  • DT Kris Jenkins
  • C Jackson Powers-Johnson

Favorites for the 4th pick (early 3rd round):

  • G Christian Mahogany
  • MILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
  • RB Jonathan Brooks

Those are my favorites. Who are yours?

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...