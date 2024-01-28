2024 NFL Draft: Best tape per position that I’ve seen to date

Been watching some tape these days of the top prospects and here is the best I’ve seen to date at each position —- as they relate to the Cardinals at their positions of greatest need.

QB: Jayden Daniels, 6-3, 200, LSU —- floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee

RB: Jonthan Brooks, 6-0, 207, Texas —- ideal RB for wide zone blocking scheme

WR1: Marvin Harrison Jr., 6-3, 205, Ohio St. —- effortlessly explosive

WR2: Malik Nabers, 6-0, 195, LSU —- can turn out the light and be in bed (or the end zone) before it’s dark

TE: Brock Bowers, 6-4, 230, Georgia —- slithery YAC dynamo who occupies the safeties

LT: Joe Alt Jr., 6-7, 317, Notre Dame —- masterful in both pass pro and run blocking

LG: Troy Fautanu, 6-4, 317, Washington —- best combination of feet and pop in class

C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, 6-3, 320, Oregon —- smart, aggressive, Kelce-esque

RG: Christian Mahogany, 6-3, 322, Boston College —- he’s a Mayflower moving van

RT: Taliese Fuaga, 6-6, 334, Oregon St. —- this Beaver is a dancing Grizzly

SOLB: Laiatu Latu, 6-5, 265, UCLA —- relentlessly athletic havoc wreaker all game long

SDE: Kris Jenkins, 6-3, 305, Michigan —- stout, tenacious, stacks double teams

NT: T’Vondre Sweat, 6-4, 340, Texas —- impressive mound of brute strength and nifty feet

WDE: Jer’Zhan Newton, 6-2, 295, Illinois —- quickest interior pass rusher in this class

WOLB: Dallas Turner, 6-3 243, Alabama —- pure bend and burst w 20% pass rush win rate

MILB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., 6-0, 230, Clemson —- gets to the ball in a hurry and makes big tackles

WILB: Edgerrin Cooper, 6-3, 230, Texas A&M —- serious blitz chops from all angles

LCB: Terrion Arnold, 6-0, 195, Alabama —- best versatile man and zone CB in the class

SS: Javon Bullard, 5-11, 180, Georgia —- baller who can win from slot when called on

FS: Tyler Nubin, 6-2, 210, Minnesota —- deep patrol ball hawker with superb timing and instincts

RCB: Cooper DeJean, 6-1, 207, Iowa —- physical boundary CB plays with oustanding tenacity

K: Will Reichard, 6-1, 196, Alabama —- perfect swing path, unflappable under pressure

P: Tory Taylor, 6-4, 242, Iowa —- NCAA record holder is Taylor-made for NFL

Favorites for 1st Pick (staying or trading down a few spots):

WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.

T Joe Alt

TE Brock Bowers

WR Malik Nabers

DT Jer’Zhan Newton

Favorites for second pick (R1 or trade down a few spots):

T Taliese Fuaga

T/G Troy Fautanu

NT T’Vondre Sweat

CB Cooper DeJean

CB Terrion Arnold

Favorites for the 3rd pick (early 2nd round, if all the above favorites are off the board)

FS Tyler Nubin (will profile him soon, he could be Cardinals’ version of Kyle Hamilton)

DT Kris Jenkins

C Jackson Powers-Johnson

Favorites for the 4th pick (early 3rd round):

G Christian Mahogany

MILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

RB Jonathan Brooks

Those are my favorites. Who are yours?