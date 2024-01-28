2024 NFL Draft: Best tape per position that I’ve seen to date

Been watching some tape these days of the top prospects and here is the best I’ve seen to date at each position —- as they relate to the Cardinals at their positions of greatest need.
- QB: Jayden Daniels, 6-3, 200, LSU —- floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee
- RB: Jonthan Brooks, 6-0, 207, Texas —- ideal RB for wide zone blocking scheme
- WR1: Marvin Harrison Jr., 6-3, 205, Ohio St. —- effortlessly explosive
- WR2: Malik Nabers, 6-0, 195, LSU —- can turn out the light and be in bed (or the end zone) before it’s dark
- TE: Brock Bowers, 6-4, 230, Georgia —- slithery YAC dynamo who occupies the safeties
- LT: Joe Alt Jr., 6-7, 317, Notre Dame —- masterful in both pass pro and run blocking
- LG: Troy Fautanu, 6-4, 317, Washington —- best combination of feet and pop in class
- C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, 6-3, 320, Oregon —- smart, aggressive, Kelce-esque
- RG: Christian Mahogany, 6-3, 322, Boston College —- he’s a Mayflower moving van
- RT: Taliese Fuaga, 6-6, 334, Oregon St. —- this Beaver is a dancing Grizzly
- SOLB: Laiatu Latu, 6-5, 265, UCLA —- relentlessly athletic havoc wreaker all game long
- SDE: Kris Jenkins, 6-3, 305, Michigan —- stout, tenacious, stacks double teams
- NT: T’Vondre Sweat, 6-4, 340, Texas —- impressive mound of brute strength and nifty feet
- WDE: Jer’Zhan Newton, 6-2, 295, Illinois —- quickest interior pass rusher in this class
- WOLB: Dallas Turner, 6-3 243, Alabama —- pure bend and burst w 20% pass rush win rate
- MILB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., 6-0, 230, Clemson —- gets to the ball in a hurry and makes big tackles
- WILB: Edgerrin Cooper, 6-3, 230, Texas A&M —- serious blitz chops from all angles
- LCB: Terrion Arnold, 6-0, 195, Alabama —- best versatile man and zone CB in the class
- SS: Javon Bullard, 5-11, 180, Georgia —- baller who can win from slot when called on
- FS: Tyler Nubin, 6-2, 210, Minnesota —- deep patrol ball hawker with superb timing and instincts
- RCB: Cooper DeJean, 6-1, 207, Iowa —- physical boundary CB plays with oustanding tenacity
- K: Will Reichard, 6-1, 196, Alabama —- perfect swing path, unflappable under pressure
- P: Tory Taylor, 6-4, 242, Iowa —- NCAA record holder is Taylor-made for NFL
Favorites for 1st Pick (staying or trading down a few spots):
- WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.
- T Joe Alt
- TE Brock Bowers
- WR Malik Nabers
- DT Jer’Zhan Newton
Favorites for second pick (R1 or trade down a few spots):
- T Taliese Fuaga
- T/G Troy Fautanu
- NT T’Vondre Sweat
- CB Cooper DeJean
- CB Terrion Arnold
Favorites for the 3rd pick (early 2nd round, if all the above favorites are off the board)
- FS Tyler Nubin (will profile him soon, he could be Cardinals’ version of Kyle Hamilton)
- DT Kris Jenkins
- C Jackson Powers-Johnson
Favorites for the 4th pick (early 3rd round):
- G Christian Mahogany
- MILB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
- RB Jonathan Brooks
Those are my favorites. Who are yours?
