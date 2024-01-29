Arizona Cardinals get wide receiver and defensive tackle in 33rd Team’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are one of 30 teams sitting at home rooting for... Well the season to end so we can get to the offseason.

The 33rd Team, a new site made up of a number of former NFL executives, coaches and journalists dropped a new 2024 NFL Mock Draft after Championship Weekend.

Here is what they had for the Cardinals:

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Fit: Marvin Harrison Jr. falls into the Arizona Cardinals ’ lap with the fourth overall pick because quarterbacks go one, two and three. Harrison is one of the best receiver prospects coming out of college in the past three to four years and will be an ideal addition to the Cardinals’ offense for the long and short term. 27. Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas Fit: The Arizona Cardinals need “dudes” on the defensive side of the ball, and Byron Murphy II is just that. Murphy has yet to pick up the steam I thought he would, but I can’t imagine it will take much longer. Murphy’s ability to rush the passer — while not giving up ground in the run game — makes him my top-graded defensive tackle.

This is an interesting one because I love Murphy and would be fine with this, but this goes back to the old adage: Don’t get caught up in the name, think about the position. I would prefer Jer’Zhan Newton, but have no issues with adding a talent like Murphy.

It is also a scenario where the run on offensive tackles make you wonder if a Joe Alt/Ola Fashanu, Keon Coleman/Xavier Leggette stack is better.

Either way, what is your opinion of this mock draft?