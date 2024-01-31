Arizona Cardinals assistant offensive line coach gets up close look at National Team prospects at Senior Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals are heavily represented at the Senior Bowl and maybe the most important position they are represented at is offensive line coach.

Chris Cook is the Cardinals assistant offensive line coach and coaching the offensive line for the National Team at the Senior Bowl.

Well, let me give you some names he gets to work up close and personally with this weekend:

Taliese Fuaga, 6-5 332lbs - 1,565 snaps at right tackle in his career at Oregon St

Jordan Morgan, 6-4 312lbs - 2,404 snaps at left tackle in his career at Arizona

Kingsley Suamataia, 6-4 329lbs - 687 snaps at right tackle, 655 snaps at left tackle in his career at BYU

Jackson Powers-Johnson, 6-3 320lbs - 456 snaps at guard, 850 snaps at center in his career at Oregon

These are all players getting first round buzz, so maybe they could be available at the 35th pick as well.

I will tell you this personally, if you can get Fuaga, you do it immediately.

Getting Fuaga, flipping Paris Johnson Jr. to the left side, that is going to be one of the best young bookends in the NFL.

It also gives you a right side of two of the largest people movers in the NFL. Imagine the run game.