Red Rain Podcast: How 1 Game can be a Game Changer

For coaches and athletes their lives and career paths can often be altered, shaped and/or dictated by the outcome of a single game.

In today’s 130th episode of the Red Rain Podcast, Kyle “L’ll Rock” Ledbetter and I will discuss how one game or life experience can change people’s lives. I will provide examples of how certain games have shaped the career paths of former and current coaches and players of the Arizona Cardinals.

ROTB Question of the Day:

What was one game or life experience that has profoundly changed your life?