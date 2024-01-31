Cardinals Reacts Survey: Should the team re-sign Marquise Brown, trade or extend Budda Baker?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Happy Wednesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are hanging out with the rest of us before they start making moves this offseason.

Since we know most fans will be rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, we will confirm that next week, we wanted to get some feedback on Arizona Cardinals stuff.

First question, should the Arizona Cardinals re-sign Marquise Brown?

Rumors around town are that the free agent to be could get a one-year deal only. If it is a one-year $12-15 million I say do it. Hell, if it is a 2-3 year deal in the same range I am not going to complain.

However, I like the idea of a one-year deal with a rookie big wide receiver to pair with him.

The second question is, would you like to see the Arizona Cardinals trade Budda Baker if it is something he requested or extend him?

The Pro Bowl safety has one year left, but he wants to be rewarded. So, what would you do?