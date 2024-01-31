Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Michael Ojemudia to a future contract

The Arizona Cardinals know they need to boost their cornerback room, so they are getting active early with it.

The team has signed Michael Ojemudia to a futures contract.

From the team:

Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Michael Ojemudia (oh-jeh-MOO-dee-uh) to a future contract for the 2024 season. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Ojemudia (6-1, 200) has played in 23 games (12 starts) with Denver (2020-22) and Chicago (2022) in his NFL career and has 73 tackles (63 solo), eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one tackle for loss. He was a third-round pick (77th overall) of the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft from the University of Iowa. The 26-year old Ojemudia spent the entire 2023 season on the Rams practice squad after being released by the Bears following the preseason. As a rookie in 2020, he became the first rookie in NFL history to record multiple games with two or more forced fumbles and just the third rookie in the last 20 years to force at least four fumbles in a single season.

Welcome to the desert, Michael.