The NFC West becomes the young wild west of coaches with Seattle Seahawks hiring Mike Macdonald

The Arizona Cardinals got rid of Pete Carroll and now get a young, up and coming defensive coordinator they will have to deal with in Mike Macdonald.

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Wednesday they have signed former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach.

Macdonald is the 36-year old wunderkind who has called the Ravens defense the last two seasons.

He was with the Michigan Wolverines in the same capacity in 2021, before that he has been on John Harbaugh’s staff since 2014, working his way up from an intern to the DC position.

He joins an NFC West that is full of you gun coaches who have all put together impressive resumes before they got their first head coaching chance.

Sean McVay is the 38 year old Los Angeles Rams head coach who was the Washington formerly the Redskins offensive coordinator for three years.

Jonathan Gannon is the 40 year old Arizona Cardinals head coach who was the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator for two years.

Kyle Shanahan is the now 44 year old San Francisco 49ers head coach who was a nine year veteran offensive coordinator before taking over the Niners. He had stops in Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta as an OC.

So, the NFC West is the home of the young guns, and Macdonald is the youngest of the bunch.