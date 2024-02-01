Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Mock Draft trade review, picks and more

We have seen a plethora of Arizona Cardinals 2024 Mock Drafts.

In many, there are not trades made, but I found one, on a major site, by a pretty smart fella, who made a new 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

Christian Williams of Football Guys dropped his 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 and in it, he has the Arizona Cardinals making a move, here is the trade:

4. Minnesota Vikings (via ARI) - Jayden Daniels (QB - LSU) Trade details: Minnesota sends picks No. 11, No. 42, and a 2025 first-round pick to Arizona for picks No. 4 and No. 224.

Looking this over, let’s extrapolate some things:

A first and second this year and a first next year for the fourth overall pick and a late day three pick.

So, the Arizona Cardinals give up 1,802 points on the trade value chart, while receiving 1,730 points and then a pick next year, which allows them to have at least 590 points if the Vikings win the Super Bowl next year.

So, it is a fairly one-sided trade in favor of the Cardinals.

The Rich Hill model has the Cardinals giving up 494 points and receiving back this year 500, plus at least 184 next year, so again a fairly lopsided trade in favor of the Cardinals.

This trade happens because Marvin Harrison Jr. goes with the third overall pick.

Just to be nice, here is who Williams has the Cardinals taking:

11. Arizona Cardinals - Terrion Arnold (CB - Alabama) 27. Arizona Cardinals - Keon Coleman (WR - Florida State)

Not a huge fan of this class, but it is two fits at cornerback and wide receiver.

I would have gone Rome Odunze over Arnold, although I love Arnold.

I would have gone Amarius Mims or Darius Robinson at 27.

Now, I was nice and plugged Williams’ entire mock into PFF’s simulator, leaving the Cardinals picks as is.

I then added the best player at a position of need for each team and here is how it played out.

33. Carolina Panthers - Bralen Trice, ED - Washington

34. Detroit Lions - Cooper DeJean, CB - Iowa

So, the Carindals have now taken a wide receiver and cornerback, so here is the board on PFF:

Ennis Rakestraw Jr

Ladd McConkey

Kamari Lassiter

Chris Braswell

Devontez Walker

Troy Fautanu

TJ Tampa

Zach Frazier

Kiran Amegadjie

Kris Jenkins

Jermaine Burton

Graham Barton

Xavier Legette

Chop Robinson.

So for me it went:

35. Arizona Cardinals - Troy Fautanu, OT - Washington

36. Washington Commanders - Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB - Missouri

37. Los Angeles Chargers - Ladd McConkey, WR - Georgia

38. Tennessee Titans - Kamari Lassiter, CB - Georgia

39. New York Giants - Chris Braswell, Edge - Alabama

40. Washington Commanders - Zach Frazier, OL - West Virginia

41. Green Bay Packers - Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Yale

42. Arizona Cardinals - T’Vondre Sweat, DT - Texas

I took some liberty and took Sweat over Jenkins.

What would you do?