Best picks in 49ers-Chiefs matchup to win 2024 Super Bowl

Happy Super Bowl LVIII eve one and all.

We are going to repost this again tomorrow, but we wanted to get you some of the best bets, especially prop bets available with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are my favorite bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Isiah Pacheco o67.5 rushing yards (-130)

I would ladder the Pacheco rushing yards up to 80+ through DraftKings which would get you to +145 odds.

The Niners defense this post season allowed 93 yards to David Montgomery and 108 yards to Aaron Jones.

They are getting gashed by the opposing running backs and Pacheco should be able to do the same.

If you are feeling froggy, Clyde Edwards-Helaire o6.5 is -105, and he has 21 yards, 31 yards and 1 yard rushing in the three playoff games. With how well running backs are working against the Niners, that is a good play.

Brock Purdy o12.5 yards rushing (-115)

Purdy has scrambled for 14 and 48 yards in the playoffs. He has some good elusiveness and will have to pick up yards to keep the Niners afloat.

Noah Gray o1.5 receptions (-120)

Gray has one catch, three catches, and two catches thus far in the playoffs. He is a nice checkdown option to get a couple catches in this game.

Jajuan Jennings o14.5 yards receiving (-120)

Jennings had eight yards and 61 yards in his two playoff games. The Chiefs defense is excellent, but will be susceptible to secondary receivers making plays. Take the 25+ receiving yards on the ladder to +195.

Jake Moody o1.5 field goals (+110)

Moody needs to hit his kicks, and if he does he will have at least two field goal attempts.

Chris Jones o0.25 sacks (+130)

The Chiefs are really good at getting pressure and Jones is great.

Javon Hargrave o0.25 sacks (+195)

Hargrave is going to get a good matchup with Joe Thuney out, he should get pressures and a chance to convert.