2024 Senior Bowl standouts and who fits with the Arizona Cardinals; talking Kliff Kingsbury with Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals were heavily involved in the Senior Bowl, we all wish it was the Super Bowl and maybe it will be soon, but this year getting a front row seat at the Senior Bowl wasn’t a bad thing.

Jess and I sat down and discussed a number of prospects on the offensive side and defensive side of the ball, how they fit with the Arizona Cardinals and where we could see them going during the draft.

First though, it was a discussion about Kliff Kingsbury getting a new gig, once again.

Times and topics:

(1:00) Kliff Kingsbury and his new job with the Commanders

(24:10) Senior Bowl standouts – offensive prospects

(47:33) Senior Bowl standout – defensive prospects