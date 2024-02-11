Super Bowl picks, bets and free agent fits for the Arizona Cardinals

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are with us, at home like the rest of us as we prepare for Super Bowl LVIII today.

While the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs look to come out on top of the 2023 NFL season, we will be sitting out here and enjoying food, drinks and some betting.

First though, Jess and I talk about potential free agent fits for the Arizona Cardinals playing in this matchup, before we give some of our favorite bets heading into the Super Bowl.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Free agents on the 49ers the Cardinals should target

(22:44) Free agents on the Chiefs the Cardinals should target

(39:24) Super Bowl picks, predictions and prop bets to make