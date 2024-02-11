Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl LVIII: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, weather, streaming and more

We are about 11 hours away from kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII.

With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers, in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

This one is a little different.

The Chiefs are not a high octane offense, but instead a slow and steady with a strong running game, a good defense and the best quarterback in the game.

Meanwhile, the Niners are loaded all over the place, but have lulls on defense, along with some luck that covers them on offense.

How does this one play out?

Here is everything you need to know about pregame:

Road to the Super Bowl starts at 10:00 a.m. AT

You are Looking Live! at 11:00 a.m. AT

The NFL Today starts at 12:00 p.m. AT

Super Bowl LVIII kickoff show on CBS starts at 4:00 p.m. AT

Then, everything you need to know about the game:

Who: San Francisco 49ers (13-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. AT

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Baltimore, MD

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally) and Nickelodeon

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter), Jay Feely (sideline reporter), and Gene Steratore (Rules Analyst)

Betting line: 49ers -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the staff picks via TallySight.