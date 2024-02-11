Super Bowl LVIII open thread

Happy Super Bowl Sunday one and all.

We have Super Bowl LVIII tonight and with that we have a chance to watch history, either Patrick Mahomes joining an elite group of quarterbacks to win three Super Bowls, or the San Francisco 49ers tying the Steelers with six Super Bowl wins all-time.

Enjoy the game, this is a normal gameday thread, so enjoy but be cordial.

Super Bowl LVIII kickoff show on CBS starts at 4:00 p.m. AT

Then, everything you need to know about the game:

Who: San Francisco 49ers (12-5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. AT

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Baltimore, MD

National TV: CBS (Channel 5 locally) and Nickelodeon

National online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ Streaming

TV announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter), Jay Feely (sideline reporter), and Gene Steratore (Rules Analyst)

Betting line: 49ers -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook

