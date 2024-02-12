PFF post-Super Bowl 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Happy off season one and all.

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again the champions of the NFL world and that means the Cardinals are almost on the clock.

We are close to the NFL Combine, then free agency rumors and more.

Then we will get to the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, we got to get those Mock Drafts in and Trevor Sikkema of PFF has his Post-Super Bowl 2024 NFL Mock Draft and it would be a nice haul for the Arizona Cardinals.

4. Marvin Harrison Jr, WR - Ohio State This pick shouldn’t be written in stone, as Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is keen on maneuvering within the top 10. But with all three quarterbacks already off the board, I expect them to take the best player in the draft in Marvin Harrison Jr. here. 27. Nate Wiggins, CB - Clemson Wiggins is one of the top cover corners in this draft and could very well go ahead of this spot. But his lack of playweight might sway some teams away. The Cardinals shouldn’t be one of them, as Wiggins could be an impact player for them as a potential CB1. 35. Kingsley Suamataia, OT - BYU

As always, outside of MHJ I tend to worry less about the names and more about the positions.

Getting a potential starting cornerback and an potential starter along the offensive line to pair with a wide receiver would be ideal.

In this scenario, with the benefit of hindsight, I would go:

4. MHJ

27. Darius Robinson, DE - Missouri

35. Ennis Rakestraw, CB - Missouri

Getting Robinson and Rakestraw and then adding either a Cooper Beebe (in this scenario he is available) or maybe adding Jeremiah Trotter then Beebe at 71.

I like the original mock don’t get me wrong, but Robinson and Rakestraw would be a huge get.