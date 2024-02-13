 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Champion

By Walter Mitchell
Final Standings:

39 CCF

38 iacardsfan

Congratulations to CCF for winning his 2nd championship in 3 years. The red Cardinals’ hat is yours!

In light of the tremendous success you had, iacardsfan, in bringing this competition right down to the Super Bowl, I would like to send you this prize for 2nd place:

Please email me at waltermitchell@comcast.net with your address and I will send the keychain to you via Amazon.

Thanks to all of you who participated in the competition this year. The weekly turnout was impressive!

