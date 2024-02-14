Dane Brugler releases his top 100 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

For the Arizona Cardinals we will know much, much more about their draft strategy in about 35 days.

Until then, we will look at some of the top free agents available, who fits with the Arizona Cardinals and more.

Starting with the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dane Brugler, the head draft writer for The Athletic has updated his 2024 NFL Draft Big Board Top 100.

So, how does Dane’s big board jive with where the Arizona Cardinals pick?

Let’s take a look at the 3-5 players around where the Cardinals pick and if they fit (note: All QB’s were removed).

1.04 - Marvin Harrison Jr (Dane’s 2nd overall player); Malik Nabers (3), Brock Bowers (5), Joe Alt (6), Rome Odunze (7)

So, with their first pick the Cardinals have three wide receivers, an offensive tackle and a tight end. That gives them some options, but for me it would mean taking MHJ unless he is not available.

1.27 - Cooper DeJean (23); Nate Wiggins (25); Chop Robinson (26); Graham Barton (27); Keon Coleman (28); Kool-Aid McKinstry (29); Jer’Zhan Newton (30)

A lot of choices here, all fit quite nicely for what the Cardinals need.

2.35 - Jordan Morgan (32); T’Vondre Sweat (33); Ladd McConkey (34); Adonai Mitchell (35), Zach Frazier (36); Kingsley Suamataia (38)

Again, this draft looks like it could be a huge chance for the Cardinals to get at least three early starters/high level contributors.

3.66 - Blake Fisher, OT (63); Devontez Walker, WR (64); Jalen McMillan, WR (65); Kris Jenkins, DT (66); Dominick Puni, OT (67); Calen Bullock, S (68)

3.71 - Andru Phillips, CB (69); Jonathan Brooks, RB (70); Christian Haynes, IOL (71); Javon Bullard, S (72); Blake Corum, RB (73); Tommy Eichenberg, LB (74)

3.90 - Audric Estime, RB (87); Jaylen Wright, RB (89); Braden Fiske, DT (90); Isaiah Adams, OG (91); Trey Benson, RB (92), Sedrick Van Pran, IOL (93)

If we are just taking players around that this is how I would do things.

1.04 - Marvin Harrison JR, WR - Ohio State

1.27 - Cooper DeJean, CB - Iowa

2.35 - T’Vondre Sweat, DT - Texas

3.66 - Blake Fisher, OT - Notre Dame

3.71 - Tommy Eichenburg, LB - Ohio State

3.90 - Braden Fiske, DT - Florida State

How would you like to see the Arizona Cardinals attack the draft using Dane’s Big Board?