Steve Wilks relieved of defensive coordinator duties by the San Francisco 49ers

Someone had to go, right?

At least that seemed to be the sentiment after another blown lead by a Kyle Shanahan team in the Super Bowl.

Kyle cannot fire himself, so he decided that former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Steve Wilks would be the man to fall on the sword.

The San Francisco 49ers coach announced today that they have let go of Steve Wilks as the teams defensive coordinator.

The Niners defense wasn’t awful, but over the last two months, since the Arizona Cardinals game they have not played well.

Their rush defense was giving up an average of 137 yards per game and 24 points per game overall (including the playoffs). In the playoffs, his defenses gave up an astounding 150 yards per game rushing.

People want to make it about the Super Bowl, but from someone I trust, the discontent stemmed from how he was utilizing the front seven of the Niners defense, something they obviously had invested incredibly heavily in.

A lot of that was the schemes for the defensive ends and linebackers.

So, if people want to make it about the Super Bowl that is fine, but this seemed to be coming unless they won it all.

Good luck to Wilks in his next endeavor.