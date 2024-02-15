 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL Draft: Draft Scout’s WR Comps

You be the judge on each of these 10 WR comps

By Walter Mitchell
Ohio State v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

As we Cardinals’ fans look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft with great excitement, it’s always interesting to have a look at what some of the NFL’s most prolific draftniks believe are good player comps. In this case, we are going to turn to Matt Miller and The Draft Scout’s comparisons of the top WRs, many of whom will be on Monti Ossenfort’s and Dave Sears’ radar.

I would like to dedicate this thread to CardsRepinChile, one of our most ardent, insightful and dedicated members of the ROTB family.

With each comparison we will provide a poll to assess whether you agree with the comp, or not.

Note: for those of you who haven’t had a chance yet to watch tape of the top WRs in this class, we are providing highlight vids, plus college vids of the NFL comp players.

Recommendation: Even if you have already evaluated some of these WR prospects, watch the first 3 plays of each video —- first of the 2024 prospect, then of the comp player. With older comps like A.J. Green, it’s very helpful to click on his college highlights in order to see why Matt Miller likens Marvin Harrison Jr. to AJ Green.

Kickoff:

  1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio St. —- A.J. Green

Poll

Harrison to Green?

view results
  • 31%
    Good comp
    (9 votes)
  • 44%
    So-so comp
    (13 votes)
  • 17%
    Not buying it
    (5 votes)
  • 6%
    Other —- what’s your best comp?
    (2 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

2. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU —- Brandon Aiyuk

Poll

Nabers to Aiyuk

view results
  • 54%
    Good
    (13 votes)
  • 25%
    So-so
    (6 votes)
  • 20%
    Nah
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Other comp?
    (0 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

3. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington —- Slower Ja’Marr Chase

Poll

Odunze to Slower Chase

view results
  • 37%
    Good
    (9 votes)
  • 25%
    So-so
    (6 votes)
  • 37%
    Nah
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Other comp?
    (0 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

4. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU —- Stable George Pickens

Poll

Thomas to Stable Pickens

view results
  • 58%
    Good
    (10 votes)
  • 17%
    So-so
    (3 votes)
  • 17%
    Nah
    (3 votes)
  • 5%
    Other comp?
    (1 vote)
17 votes total Vote Now

5. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida St. —- Nico Collins

Poll

Coleman to Collins

view results
  • 73%
    Good
    (14 votes)
  • 15%
    So-so
    (3 votes)
  • 10%
    Nah
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Other comp?
    (0 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

6. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas —- Tee Higgins

Poll

Mitchell to Higgins

view results
  • 58%
    Good
    (10 votes)
  • 29%
    So-so
    (5 votes)
  • 11%
    Nah
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Other comp?
    (0 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

7. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas —- Full-Sized DeSean Jackson

Poll

Worthy to Full-Sized Jackson

view results
  • 68%
    Good
    (13 votes)
  • 26%
    So-so
    (5 votes)
  • 5%
    Nah
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Other comp?
    (0 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

8. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia —- Puka Nacua

Poll

McConkey to Nacua

view results
  • 42%
    Good
    (8 votes)
  • 36%
    So-so
    (7 votes)
  • 21%
    Nah
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Other comp?
    (0 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

9. Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina —- Tyler Boyd

Poll

Walker to Boyd

view results
  • 46%
    Good
    (6 votes)
  • 30%
    So-so
    (4 votes)
  • 23%
    Nah
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Other comp?
    (0 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

10. Malachai Corely, WR, Western Kentucky —- Amon-Ra St. Brown

Poll

Corely to St. Brown

view results
  • 57%
    Good
    (8 votes)
  • 21%
    So-so
    (3 votes)
  • 14%
    Nah
    (2 votes)
  • 7%
    Other comp?
    (1 vote)
14 votes total Vote Now

Matt Miller has all 10 of these WRs in his Top 50.

Poll

How would you rate the 2024 WR Draft Class?

view results
  • 58%
    Elite
    (20 votes)
  • 41%
    Very Good
    (14 votes)
  • 0%
    Average
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Below Average
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

ROTB Challenge:

  • Rank our top 3 WR preferences at:

Pick #4:

  1. ____________________________________
  2. ____________________________________
  3. ____________________________________

Pick #27:

  1. ____________________________________
  2. ____________________________________
  3. ____________________________________

Pick #35:

  1. ____________________________________
  2. ____________________________________
  3. ____________________________________

Poll

Do you find threads like this helpful, engaging and informative?

view results
  • 76%
    Yes
    (16 votes)
  • 19%
    Somewhat
    (4 votes)
  • 4%
    Too much work, to be honest
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Waste of my time
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

