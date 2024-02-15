2024 NFL Draft: Draft Scout’s WR Comps

As we Cardinals’ fans look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft with great excitement, it’s always interesting to have a look at what some of the NFL’s most prolific draftniks believe are good player comps. In this case, we are going to turn to Matt Miller and The Draft Scout’s comparisons of the top WRs, many of whom will be on Monti Ossenfort’s and Dave Sears’ radar.

I would like to dedicate this thread to CardsRepinChile, one of our most ardent, insightful and dedicated members of the ROTB family.

With each comparison we will provide a poll to assess whether you agree with the comp, or not.

Note: for those of you who haven’t had a chance yet to watch tape of the top WRs in this class, we are providing highlight vids, plus college vids of the NFL comp players.

Recommendation: Even if you have already evaluated some of these WR prospects, watch the first 3 plays of each video —- first of the 2024 prospect, then of the comp player. With older comps like A.J. Green, it’s very helpful to click on his college highlights in order to see why Matt Miller likens Marvin Harrison Jr. to AJ Green.

Kickoff:

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio St. —- A.J. Green

Poll Harrison to Green? Good comp

So-so comp

Not buying it

Other —- what’s your best comp? vote view results 31% Good comp (9 votes)

44% So-so comp (13 votes)

17% Not buying it (5 votes)

6% Other —- what’s your best comp? (2 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

2. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU —- Brandon Aiyuk

Poll Nabers to Aiyuk Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 54% Good (13 votes)

25% So-so (6 votes)

20% Nah (5 votes)

0% Other comp? (0 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

3. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington —- Slower Ja’Marr Chase

Poll Odunze to Slower Chase Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 37% Good (9 votes)

25% So-so (6 votes)

37% Nah (9 votes)

0% Other comp? (0 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

4. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU —- Stable George Pickens

Poll Thomas to Stable Pickens Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 58% Good (10 votes)

17% So-so (3 votes)

17% Nah (3 votes)

5% Other comp? (1 vote) 17 votes total Vote Now

5. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida St. —- Nico Collins

Poll Coleman to Collins Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 73% Good (14 votes)

15% So-so (3 votes)

10% Nah (2 votes)

0% Other comp? (0 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

6. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas —- Tee Higgins

Poll Mitchell to Higgins Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 58% Good (10 votes)

29% So-so (5 votes)

11% Nah (2 votes)

0% Other comp? (0 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

7. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas —- Full-Sized DeSean Jackson

Poll Worthy to Full-Sized Jackson Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 68% Good (13 votes)

26% So-so (5 votes)

5% Nah (1 vote)

0% Other comp? (0 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

8. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia —- Puka Nacua

Poll McConkey to Nacua Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 42% Good (8 votes)

36% So-so (7 votes)

21% Nah (4 votes)

0% Other comp? (0 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

9. Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina —- Tyler Boyd

Poll Walker to Boyd Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 46% Good (6 votes)

30% So-so (4 votes)

23% Nah (3 votes)

0% Other comp? (0 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

10. Malachai Corely, WR, Western Kentucky —- Amon-Ra St. Brown

Poll Corely to St. Brown Good

So-so

Nah

Other comp? vote view results 57% Good (8 votes)

21% So-so (3 votes)

14% Nah (2 votes)

7% Other comp? (1 vote) 14 votes total Vote Now

Matt Miller has all 10 of these WRs in his Top 50.

Poll How would you rate the 2024 WR Draft Class? Elite

Very Good

Average

Below Average

Other vote view results 58% Elite (20 votes)

41% Very Good (14 votes)

0% Average (0 votes)

0% Below Average (0 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

ROTB Challenge:

Rank our top 3 WR preferences at:

Pick #4:

____________________________________ ____________________________________ ____________________________________

Pick #27:

____________________________________ ____________________________________ ____________________________________

Pick #35:

____________________________________ ____________________________________ ____________________________________