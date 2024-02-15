2024 NFL Draft: Draft Scout’s WR Comps

As we Cardinals’ fans look ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft with great excitement, it’s always interesting to have a look at what some of the NFL’s most prolific draftniks believe are good player comps. In this case, we are going to turn to Matt Miller and The Draft Scout’s comparisons of the top WRs, many of whom will be on Monti Ossenfort’s and Dave Sears’ radar.
I would like to dedicate this thread to CardsRepinChile, one of our most ardent, insightful and dedicated members of the ROTB family.
With each comparison we will provide a poll to assess whether you agree with the comp, or not.
Note: for those of you who haven’t had a chance yet to watch tape of the top WRs in this class, we are providing highlight vids, plus college vids of the NFL comp players.
Recommendation: Even if you have already evaluated some of these WR prospects, watch the first 3 plays of each video —- first of the 2024 prospect, then of the comp player. With older comps like A.J. Green, it’s very helpful to click on his college highlights in order to see why Matt Miller likens Marvin Harrison Jr. to AJ Green.
Kickoff:
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio St. —- A.J. Green
Poll
Harrison to Green?
-
31%
Good comp
-
44%
So-so comp
-
17%
Not buying it
-
6%
Other —- what’s your best comp?
2. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU —- Brandon Aiyuk
Poll
Nabers to Aiyuk
-
54%
Good
-
25%
So-so
-
20%
Nah
-
0%
Other comp?
3. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington —- Slower Ja’Marr Chase
Poll
Odunze to Slower Chase
-
37%
Good
-
25%
So-so
-
37%
Nah
-
0%
Other comp?
4. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU —- Stable George Pickens
Poll
Thomas to Stable Pickens
-
58%
Good
-
17%
So-so
-
17%
Nah
-
5%
Other comp?
5. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida St. —- Nico Collins
Poll
Coleman to Collins
-
73%
Good
-
15%
So-so
-
10%
Nah
-
0%
Other comp?
6. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas —- Tee Higgins
Poll
Mitchell to Higgins
-
58%
Good
-
29%
So-so
-
11%
Nah
-
0%
Other comp?
7. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas —- Full-Sized DeSean Jackson
Poll
Worthy to Full-Sized Jackson
-
68%
Good
-
26%
So-so
-
5%
Nah
-
0%
Other comp?
8. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia —- Puka Nacua
Poll
McConkey to Nacua
-
42%
Good
-
36%
So-so
-
21%
Nah
-
0%
Other comp?
9. Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina —- Tyler Boyd
Poll
Walker to Boyd
-
46%
Good
-
30%
So-so
-
23%
Nah
-
0%
Other comp?
10. Malachai Corely, WR, Western Kentucky —- Amon-Ra St. Brown
Poll
Corely to St. Brown
-
57%
Good
-
21%
So-so
-
14%
Nah
-
7%
Other comp?
Matt Miller has all 10 of these WRs in his Top 50.
Poll
How would you rate the 2024 WR Draft Class?
-
58%
Elite
-
41%
Very Good
-
0%
Average
-
0%
Below Average
-
0%
Other
ROTB Challenge:
- Rank our top 3 WR preferences at:
Pick #4:
- ____________________________________
- ____________________________________
- ____________________________________
Pick #27:
- ____________________________________
- ____________________________________
- ____________________________________
Pick #35:
- ____________________________________
- ____________________________________
- ____________________________________
Poll
Do you find threads like this helpful, engaging and informative?
-
76%
Yes
-
19%
Somewhat
-
4%
Too much work, to be honest
-
0%
Waste of my time
-
0%
Other
Loading comments...