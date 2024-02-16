Arizona Cardinals get wide receiver, offensive tackle in first round of Field Yates 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are getting ready for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in 10 days.

That will give the rumor mill plenty of time to get things churning, but for now, let’s get another ESPN 2024 NFL Mock Draft out of the way.

This one is from Field Yates and is of course on ESPN+.

4. Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Few pick projections are as straightforward as this one, as the receiver-needy Cardinals could land my top-ranked wideout in this class and one of the most highly regarded wideout prospects of the past handful of years. Arizona needs a WR from the start, but things are only magnified by Marquise Brown being a free agent. Harrison is a silky smooth 6-4 205-pounder who would make life much easier on quarterback Kyler Murray the second he arrives at the team facility. His prototypical size is paired with excellent route running and body control. 27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) JC Latham, OT, Alabama With 2023 first-rounder Paris Johnson Jr. capable of moving over to left tackle (veteran D.J. Humphries is coming off of a late-season ACL tear), Latham could slide right into a right tackle role from Day 1. Latham has nuclear strength at the point of attack to make defenders think twice about getting in his path. This pick would set Murray up with a second franchise tackle — and don’t forget about the WR1 we got him in Harrison back at No. 4.

I just saw an interesting note on Latham yesterday:

JC Latham is the best 'people mover' in this class and the most 'pro ready' play strength



He's massive. Not the greatest athlete - likely won't be pin/pulling or leading in screen game. This guy displaces defenders and engulfs them in pass pro



Such a Max Starks-style of OT — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 15, 2024

So, he is going to be good, maybe great, but can you put Latham and Will Hernandez next to each other on the same side?

I mean, no doubt they can run zone and gap scheme, but will they be able to move enough as a power/puller?

If they decide yes, I love this pairing in the first round and coming back and getting some defense in round two and three.

What are your thoughts?