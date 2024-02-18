Should Cardinals switch Paris Johnson Jr. to Left Tackle?

Some Cardinals’ fans were disappointed that the GM and coaches decided to play Paris Johnson Jr., the #6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, at right tackle.

Reasons:

PJJ was considered by most scouts and draftniks as the top LT prospect in the 2023 class.

Moving him to RT was his 3rd position change in 3 years: RG in 2021, LT in 2022, RT in 2023.

Fans who were on board with the Cardinals moving PJJ to RT argue that moving sides for a tackle is “no big deal” because, for example, Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions, was able to do it.

Yes, Penei Sewell was able to make the switch, although it was not his 3rd position change in 3 years, nor was it just Sewell’s second year of playing tackle.

2022 at Ohio St. was Paris Johnson’s Jr.’s 1st full season playing tackle.

Perhaps the best way to explain why moving PJJ to RT could have been a mistake is to look at his bookend RT at Ohio St, Dawand Jones.

Ohio St.’s Paris Johnson Jr. at LT and Dawand Jones at RT formed one of the most dominating and prolific tackle tandems in the college football.

PFF grades coming into the 2023 NFL Draft:

Paris Johnson Jr. 6-6, 313, Pick #6 (R1) to Arizona:

Overall Grade at LT: 83.0

Run Blocking: 80.9

Pass Blocking: 77.8

True Set Pass Blocking: 73.4

Sacks: 2

Hurries: 13

PFF Pre-Draft Analysis:

Johnson entered Columbus as a top-10 overall recruit in the 2020 class, and after spending his freshman season as a reserve offensive lineman, he became Ohio State’s starting right guard as a sophomore and earned an impressive 83.5 run-blocking grade. Johnson kicked out to left tackle this past season and looked like a natural at the position, as his 83.1 grade ranked fourth among Power Five tackles this past season. He has all of the necessary tools to be a franchise left tackle in the NFL.

Paris Johnson Jr. NFL Draft profiles | PFF

Dawand Jones, 6-8, 360, Pick #111 (R4) to Cleveland:

Overall Grade at RT: 82.1

Run Blocking: 85.0

Pass Blocking: 78.3

True Set Pass Blocking: 73.6

Sacks: 0

Hurries: 5

PFF Pre-Draft Analysis:

Jones embodies “first man off the bus” to a tee, as he’s freakishly large at 6-foot-8, 360 pounds with a 7-foot-6 wingspan that broke the Senior Bowl record. At that size with good technique, he swallows opposing defensive linemen. He didn’t allow a single sack or hit this year on 394 pass-blocking snaps, and his 1.3% pressure rate allowed led all FBS tackles. His foot speed is obviously going to be slower at that size, so his recovery against speedier edge defenders in the NFL won’t be great.

Dawand Jones NFL Draft profiles | PFF

Rookie Seasons for Johnson (ARI) and Jones (CLE) both staters at RT:

PFF Grades:

Overall Grade: Johnson: 60.1 —- Jones: 64.7

Run Blocking: Johnson: 55.1 —- Jones: 53.5

—- Jones: 53.5 Pass Blocking: Johnson: 64.2 —- Jones: 73.0

True Set Pass Blocking: Johnson: 73.4 —- Jones: 73.6

Sacks: Johnson: 8 —- Jones: 3

Hurries: Johnson: 42 —- Jones: 21

Penalties: Johnson: 12 —- Jones: 2

These numbers suggest very strongly that familiarity. muscle memory and repetitions at one’s position can often be paramount to one’s success.

The Question:

Now that Paris Johnson Jr. has played a full year at right tackle, would it be best to keep him there?—- or —- Would it be best to flip him to left tackle, where scouts felt he belonged coming into the NFL from the get-go?

Poll What tackle position would you prefer Paris Johnson Jr. to play next season? Left

Right

No preference

Other vote view results 74% Left (44 votes)

5% Right (3 votes)

18% No preference (11 votes)

1% Other (1 vote) 59 votes total Vote Now

The answer might not be as simple as it may seem.

The main reason is that once Kyler Murray took over as the starting QB, Paris Johnson Jr.’s game grades started to improve significantly.

Rather than list every game grade —- here’s a look at PJJ’s average game grade for the first 9 games (Dobbs, Tune) and his average grade for the last 8 games (Murray)”:

1st 9 —- 54.0

Last 8 —-66.3

Another reason to keep PJJ at RT is the chemistry he has been developing with RG Will Hernandez.

Thirdly, flipping PJJ to LT would be 4 position changes for him in the past 4 years, albeit his 2nd year of playing LT.

The 2024 NFL Draft —- A Cardinals’ Dilemma?:

Top LT Prospects: (with Matt Miller’s player comps)

Joe Alt, Jr. 6-8, 317, Notre Dame —- Joe Thomas

Olu Fashanu, 6-5, 321, Penn. St. —- Terron Armstead

Jordan Morgan, 6-6, 320, Arizona —-Dion Dawkins

Troy Fautanu, 6-4, 315, Washington —- Ali Marpet (per LWOS)

Top RT Prospects:

Taliese Fuaga, 6-6, 325, Oregon St. —- Lane Johnson

JC Latham, 6-8, 335, Alabama —- Jawann Taylor (minus red flags)

Amarius Mims, 6-7, 340, Georgia —- Cam Robinson (per LWOS)

Tyler Guyton, 6-7, 318, Oklahoma —- Anton Harrison

Alt, Fashanu and Fuaga are going to be top 12 picks —- should Cardinals invest back-to-back years in a top 10 pick for a tackle?.

Latham, Mims and Guyton could be on the board at #27 —- if Cardinals take an offensive player with their first pick, shouldn’t they take the best available defensive player at pick #27?

Morgan and Fautanu could be available at pick #35. —- would the Cardinals feel confident enough in Jordan Morgan or Troy Fautanu to be the rookie starter at LT, which would allow them to keep PJJ at RT?

Possible Free Agent Signing at LT:

Tyron Smith, 6-5, 320, 33, DAL —- one of the best LTs in the NFL. 2023 PFF grade: 83.7 (14 games) —- spotrac projected salary: $7.8M a year.

—- one of the best LTs in the NFL. 2023 PFF grade: 83.7 (14 games) —- spotrac projected salary: $7.8M a year. Josh Jones, 6-5, 310, 26, HOU —- in 2022, had a superb 9 game stretch as starting LT in ARI, grading 75.8 overall, 75.9 pass blocking, 74.0 run blocking —- 2023 PFF grade at HOU: 49.7 (2 starts at LG and 1 start at LT) —- we know he’s not a fit at guard. A reasonable contract offer with incentives could work.

Possible Free Agent Signings at RT:

Jermiane Eluemunor, 6-4, 330, 29, LV —- Monti knows him from the two years Jermaine played in NE, he’s coming off good back-to-back season for the Raiders, grading 75.3 in 2022 and 68.5 in 2023

—- Monti knows him from the two years Jermaine played in NE, he’s coming off good back-to-back season for the Raiders, grading 75.3 in 2022 and 68.5 in 2023 Jack Driscoll, 6-5, 312, 26, PHI —- was Lane Johnson’s backup at PHI, which means he didn’t play much, but JG would know how talented a tackle Driscoll is. Had a 70.5 grade in his one season of taking over 500 snaps, back in 2021. Recent grades in spot duty at right tackle and right guard have been 61.0 in 2022 and 48.5 in 2023.

Cardinals’ Current Depth at tackle:

Paris Johnson Jr .—- coming off strong finish to his rookie campaign, PJJ has said he will be ready to play LT or RT this season.

.—- coming off strong finish to his rookie campaign, PJJ has said he will be ready to play LT or RT this season. Kelvin Beachum —- swing, multi-year starter at RT (did a solid job at LT after D.J. Humphries was injured, had a 70.6 grade at RT in 2022 as the only OL to start all 17 games).

(did a solid job at LT after D.J. Humphries was injured, had a 70.6 grade at RT in 2022 as the only OL to start all 17 games). Carter O’Donnell LT —- had a 54.1 grade when called on the play LG this season —- he is one of Klayton Adams’ developmental players.

—- had a 54.1 grade when called on the play LG this season —- he is one of Klayton Adams’ developmental players. Jackson Barton RT —- had a solid pre-season at RT, physical developmental player.

ROTB Poll:

Poll Which tackle tandem would you prefer this season? LT PJJ —- RT Fuaga (1st Pick w trade down)

LT PJJ—- RT Latham, Mims or Guyton (pick #27)

LT PJJ —-RT Beachum (prioritize T in 2025 draft)

LT Alt (1st pick), —-RT PJJ

LT Fashanu (1st pick w trade down), —-RT PJJ

LT Morgan (Pick #35) —- RT PJJ

LT Fautanu (pick #35) —- RT PJJ

LT Tyron Smith (UFA) —- RT PJJ

LT Josh Jones (UFA) —- RT PJJ

LT PJJ —- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (UFA)

LT PJJ —- RT Jack Driscoll (UFA)

Other vote view results 15% LT PJJ —- RT Fuaga (1st Pick w trade down) (7 votes)

47% LT PJJ—- RT Latham, Mims or Guyton (pick #27) (22 votes)

2% LT PJJ —-RT Beachum (prioritize T in 2025 draft) (1 vote)

10% LT Alt (1st pick), —-RT PJJ (5 votes)

2% LT Fashanu (1st pick w trade down), —-RT PJJ (1 vote)

2% LT Morgan (Pick #35) —- RT PJJ (1 vote)

6% LT Fautanu (pick #35) —- RT PJJ (3 votes)

0% LT Tyron Smith (UFA) —- RT PJJ (0 votes)

8% LT Josh Jones (UFA) —- RT PJJ (4 votes)

2% LT PJJ —- RT Jermaine Eluemunor (UFA) (1 vote)

0% LT PJJ —- RT Jack Driscoll (UFA) (0 votes)

2% Other (1 vote) 46 votes total Vote Now

How did you vote and why?

I will chime in with my top preference after a good number of you indicate yours.