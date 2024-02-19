Top 2024 Draft prospects at each position and this year’s favorite prospect for Cardinals

These are the best prospects at each position (per my evaluations and ceiling player comps) —- many of which we can debate, especially after the NFL Combine and Pro Days.

11 Personnel

QB: Drake Maye, North Carolina —- Aaron Rodgers, NYJ

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan —- Aaron Jones, GB

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio St.—- Mike Evans, TB

WR: Malik Nabers, LSU —- Justin Jefferson, MIN

WR: Rome Odunze, Washington —- Davante Adams, LV

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia —- speedier Travis Kelce, KC

LT: Joe Alt, Notre Dame —- Taylor Decker, DET

LG Troy Fataunu, Washington —- Elgton Jenkins, GB

C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon —- Frank Ragnow, DET

RG Christian Mahogany, Boston College —- Chris Lindstrom ATL

RT: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon St. —- Tristan Wirfs, TB

34 Defense + Slot CB

SOLB: Laiatu Latu, UCLA —- Rashan Gary, GB

SDE: Byron Murphy II, Texas —- Jonathan Allen, WAS

NT: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas —- Vita Vea, TB

WDE: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois —-Quinnen Williams, NYJ

WOLB: Dallas Turner, Alabama —- Josh Allen, JAC

MIKE: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson —- Demario Davis, NO

WILB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M —- Bobby Okereke, NYG

LCB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama —- Jaire Alexander, GB

SS: Javon Bullard, Georgia —- Mike Hilton, CIN

FS: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota —- Justin Simmons, DEN

RCB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo —- Trevon Diggs, DAL

SCB: Mike Sainristil, Michigan —- Kenny Moore II, IND

Favorite Prospect for Cardinals (last 10 years)

2014 —- Dee Ford, ED, Auburn

2015 —- Bud Dupree, LB, Kentucky

2016 —- Chris Jones, DT, Mississippi St.

2017 —- Christian McCaffrey, RB/SWR, Stanford

2018 —- Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

2019 —- Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2020 —- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

2021 —- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

2022 —- Trent McDuffie, SCB, Washington

2023 —- Brian Branch, SCB, Alabama

2024 Favorite Prospect for Cardinals:

Brock Bowers, 6-4, TE, Georgia

I believe that Brock Bowers is the most dynamic offensive playmaker and defensive matchup conundrum in the 2024 class.

I was very encouraged to see the special way that Kyler Murray clicked with Trey McBride in Drew Petzing’s 12 and 13 personnel —-so much so that —- imagine giving Kyler another 6-4 athlete opposite McBride who is tenacious and dynamic in everything he does.

While I think very highly of Marvin Harrison, Jr., I believe that Brock Bowers would be more accessible, versatile and easier for Kyler to connect with than any WR or TE in this draft.

The Cardinals are emphasizing ball control on offense. Which means running a steady diet of runs with wide zone blocking schemes to where defenses are compelled to crowd the box —- and when defenses crowd the box —- here comes crisp play-action passes off of run fakes. Imagine linebackers and safeties trying to defend the run first and then cover the likes of McBride and Bowers. Maybe they can key on one, but both? No conceivable way.

In today’s NFL, if you can win the time of possession, not turn the ball over and attack the middle of defenses with consistent success, your chances of winning games incrementally increase. No prospect in the class wins more regularly over the middle of the field than Brock Bowers.

Defenses can’t play zone versus Bowers because he will chew them up, just as Travis Kelce does versus zones. When defenses play man-to-man versus Brock Bowers, he’s a coverage conundrum because of his size, speed and prolific RAC ability which is a compliment to his tenacious running style, the kind that that safeties and corners do not want to face. Plus, when you watch Bowers’ game tapes, he consistently clears out whole thirds of the field which open up his teammates to exploit.

You know how Greg Dortch takes on tackles and runs for every inch of grass he can get?

This is the only way Brock Bowers knows how to play.

Murray Days Ahead?

Here’s the clincher —- what is the one coverage the Cardinals’ opponents do not want to play?

Answer: Man-to-man.

Why?

Man-to-man versus a running QB like Kyler Murray automatically means the defense can’t dare to leave the middle of the field wide open. They have to keep a spy on him, which takes one less defender out of coverage —- and when they do that —- it leaves single coverage on 4 of the 5 receivers.

Does anyone remember what Nick Saban said about having to defend Kyler? He said (paraphrased), “Yeah, you need two spies on Kyler because the first one is going to miss and then again, so might the second.”

Bow Wow Dawg:

I am not the only who believes Brock Bowers is the toughest offensive dawg in this draft.

Have a look at this scouting report of Brock Bowers from former NFL scout Daniel Kelly (@firstroundmock):

As a former NFL Scout - I would trade down out of 1 - and also take Brock Bowers and create a sort of mismatch nightmare NFL Defenses aren't prepared to defend featuring a 2-TE package with both of them https://t.co/j5ZgKu4ltU — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) February 18, 2024

Brock Bowers is not only an ideal system fit for the style of offense the Cardinals are now playing —- such a tenacious dawg of his pedigree —- is an exemplary culture fit.

As for the measurables, as a sophomore at Georgia, Bowers, at 6-4, 240, ran a 4.50 40 and posted a 40” vertical. Those are not typos.

In my opinion, it is a mistake to think of Brock Bowers as strictly a TE, in the same way it is a mistake to think of Christian McCaffrey as strictly a RB. The same way it is a mistake to think of Brian Branch as strictly a SS.

In today’s NFL, winning the middle of the field requires teams and players to be exceptionally versatile and hard-nosed. You want versatile and hard-nosed? Brock Bowers gives you the epitome of both, along with a rare combination of size, speed and hands.