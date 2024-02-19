2024 NFL salary cap to be in $250 million range per report

We are almost to the start of the 2024 NFL offseason.

We will know more within the next couple of weeks, as we head into the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

The Combine will provide a large amount discussion and rumors on free agency, but the salary cap will be the first step and Pro Football Talk had some interesting information today.

Another source says it will be closer to $250 million than $243 million. https://t.co/i5O8XNEvhy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 19, 2024

Spotrac has the salary cap tracker for 2024 and they set the number at $245 million, so they have the Arizona Cardinals at $44,639,440 in cap space.

For the Cardinals, if the number comes in at $250 million in caps space, then maybe they have around $50 million before they do anything.

There is about an easy $15 million they can add:

Cutting D.J. Humphries will save a little over $9 million

Cutting Zach Pascal saves a little under $2 million

Cutting Dennis Daley saves a little over $1.5 million

Cutting Cam Thomas saves about $1 million

Then there are a bevy of moves like Andre Chachere, Tony Jones, and other veterans they can cut.

Now, is that the main focus immediately, or will they wait, especially on Hump?

They can also restructure or trade Budda Baker, trading Budda saves over $15 million, while they can restructure him and make up a number.

What are your thoughts?