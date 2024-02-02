AFC and NFC Championship Game reactions; possible salary cap moves the Cardinals can make

Happy Friday one and all.

I am out of town this weekend, should be back Tuesday, but we will still have some work getting done as we prepare for the Super Bowl.

First off, Jess and I needed to get together and discuss the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

We discuss how the Ravens changed their identity and it cost them, while the Lions stuck with their identity and it cost them.

Sit back, relax and enjoy!

Topics and times:

(1:00) Reacting to the Chiefs’ win over the Ravens

(22:17) Reacting to the 49ers’ win over the Lions

(47:43) Move the Cardinals can (not necessarily should) make to add cap space