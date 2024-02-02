Arizona Cardinals fans want to move on from Marquise Brown

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Arizona Cardinals fans have seen enough.

We asked this week if fans wanted to see the team bring back Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and fans voted loud and clear, they are ready to move on from the wide receiver as only 28% of fans want the team to re-sign Brown.

I get the fact it has been tough with how he has not put up the numbers that come with what they traded for him.

However, with the market the way it is, I still think if you can get him on a one year deal for the $12-15 million, I think it makes a lot of sense,

It gives you a lot of choices heading into the draft, and doesn’t make things as desperate.

I get wanting to move on, but if the price is right, I think you bring him back.