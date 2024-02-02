Arizona Cardinals fans want to see the team extend Budda Baker

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

While fans have had enough of Marquise Brown and are ready to move on, they feel completely the opposite on the question about Budda Baker.

While he is under contract, he is out of guaranteed money, so he will likely want to see some more money in that way.

So, the question we posed was, are you wanting to see the Cardinals extend him, or trade him.

Well, this was not close either, as fans want to see the Arizona Cardinals try and extend Budda Baker.

This could be a nice opportunity for the Cardinals to move some money around and give themselves some more money for the 2024 season.

So, Cardinals fans want to see Baker stay, and are ready to see Hollywood go.