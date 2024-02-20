 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 Mock Draft 2.0

The Arizona Cardinals get a dynamic wide receiver, and a potential game wrecker on defense.

By Seth Cox
Texas A&amp;M v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It is mock draft season before the 2024 NFL Combine.

That means when one of the top tastemakers drops a new 2024 NFL Mock Draft, you listen.

Daniel Jeremiah has his NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has some interesting new picks for the Cardinals.

From NFL.com:

1.4 - Malik Nabers, WR - LSU

Arizona needs to get more dynamic in the passing game. A healthy Kyler Murray paired with Nabers would be fun to watch.

1.27 - Darius Robinson, Edge - Missouri

Robinson is a versatile, explosive lineman who had a really good week of practice at the Senior Bowl.

If MHJ goes third, you do wonder if they move down, but with Nabers you are getting a legitimate game changer at the wide receiver position. With no trades in this draft, this makes sense.

With the Robinson pick, I actually have no problem with it. He could be similar to a Cameron Jordan type of impact defender, and that is something the Cardinals desperately need.

