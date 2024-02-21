 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: Why Monti Will Trade Down from Pick #4

By Walter Mitchell
The more that I look at the number of Top 15 2024 NFL Draft prospects whom I believe are likely to be rated very highly by the Cardinals (article coming tomorrow), the more convinced I am that if Monti Ossenfort gets an offer he likes, the Cardinals will trade down from #4.

Kyle and I discuss this, as well as what we believe the Bears, Commanders and Patriots could do —- including the rumors today out of New England about a UFA QB in whom they are interested in offering a 3-year contract —- and how that could affect their draft plans at #3.

ROTB Polls

Poll

Do you think Marvin Harrison Jr. is the #1 ranked prospect on Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears’ board?

view results
  • 77%
    Yes
    (112 votes)
  • 22%
    No
    (32 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (0 votes)
144 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How likely do you think it is that MODS accept a trade offer for the #4 pick?

view results
  • 41%
    Highly
    (57 votes)
  • 25%
    Moderately
    (35 votes)
  • 23%
    50%
    (32 votes)
  • 8%
    Unlikely
    (12 votes)
  • 0%
    Other
    (1 vote)
137 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts?

