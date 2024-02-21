Red Rain Podcast: Why Monti Will Trade Down from Pick #4

The more that I look at the number of Top 15 2024 NFL Draft prospects whom I believe are likely to be rated very highly by the Cardinals (article coming tomorrow), the more convinced I am that if Monti Ossenfort gets an offer he likes, the Cardinals will trade down from #4.

Kyle and I discuss this, as well as what we believe the Bears, Commanders and Patriots could do —- including the rumors today out of New England about a UFA QB in whom they are interested in offering a 3-year contract —- and how that could affect their draft plans at #3.

ROTB Polls

Poll Do you think Marvin Harrison Jr. is the #1 ranked prospect on Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears’ board? Yes

No

Other vote view results 77% Yes (112 votes)

22% No (32 votes)

0% Other (0 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

Poll How likely do you think it is that MODS accept a trade offer for the #4 pick? Highly

Moderately

50%

Unlikely

Other vote view results 41% Highly (57 votes)

25% Moderately (35 votes)

23% 50% (32 votes)

8% Unlikely (12 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 137 votes total Vote Now

Your thoughts?