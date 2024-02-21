Red Rain Podcast: Why Monti Will Trade Down from Pick #4

The more that I look at the number of Top 15 2024 NFL Draft prospects whom I believe are likely to be rated very highly by the Cardinals (article coming tomorrow), the more convinced I am that if Monti Ossenfort gets an offer he likes, the Cardinals will trade down from #4.
Kyle and I discuss this, as well as what we believe the Bears, Commanders and Patriots could do —- including the rumors today out of New England about a UFA QB in whom they are interested in offering a 3-year contract —- and how that could affect their draft plans at #3.
ROTB Polls
Poll
Do you think Marvin Harrison Jr. is the #1 ranked prospect on Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears’ board?
-
77%
Yes
-
22%
No
-
0%
Other
Poll
How likely do you think it is that MODS accept a trade offer for the #4 pick?
-
41%
Highly
-
25%
Moderately
-
23%
50%
-
8%
Unlikely
-
0%
Other
Your thoughts?
