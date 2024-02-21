Arizona Cardinals reportedly part ways with Quentin Harris

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly parted ways with vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones:

The Cardinals have parted ways with VP of player personnel Quentin Harris, source says. Harris had been with Arizona’s scouting department for 16 years. A respected personnel man, Harris has previously interviewed for the Giants and Titans GM jobs. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 21, 2024

Harris has been with the Arizona Cardinals since 2008, where he started as a scout, where he would remain until he was promoted to director of Pro Scouting six years later.

Harris would reach the level of Director of Player Personnel in 2019, and then reach the height of his current status in 2021.

He was co-General Manager with Adrian Wilson the last part of 2022 when Steve Keim was on leave, and interviewed with the Cardinals, as well as the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants for their GM positions, but never made the jump.

Harris was an undrafted free agent for the Arizona Cardinals in 2002, stayed with the team until 2005 and finished his career with the Denver Broncos in 2006.

We wish Harris the best luck in his next endeavors.