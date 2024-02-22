Matt Miller has 16 first round grades for 2024 NFL Draft

We are entering into the meat of the 2024 NFL offseason, first with the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, then we have NFL free agency, then of course the big boy, the 2024 NFL Draft.

Matt Miller of ESPN has dropped his initial rankings, kind of.

He has 16 players with first round grades, and today he gave player comparisons for each of them.

If you want to read the article, it is an interesting one, but I wanted to focus on three players he gave comparisons for, and get your opinions on not the comparisons necessarily, but if that is the type of player you would like to see the Arizona Cardinals attack with the 27th pick, where they are currently projected to get drafted.

Let’s take a look:

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (No. 16) Comp: Tee Higgins

Thomas has been projected anywhere from ninth overall to 30th overall.

If the Cardinals could land a trade back or go with Joe Alt/Ola Fashanu would Thomas make sense? I have some thoughts on Thomas we can discuss as the process unfolds.

Byron Murphy II, Texas (No. 13) Comp: Justin Madubuike

Murphy’s peak is 11, his floor is 29, so 27 overall is in play, but may not make it there. The thing about interior defensive lineman is that they tend to take 2-3 seasons until they are big impact players, just due to the time it takes for them to get used to the NFL game and play enough snaps.

But, Murphy looks like a legit stud.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri (No. 15) Comp: Tre’Davious White

The Cardinals are heavily linked to Rakestraw, we have seen him anywhere from 31 to 22.

White when healthy was an All Pro, Pro Bowler and runner-up Defensive Rookie of the Year. So, if that is who Rakestraw could potentially be, that would be a massive addition to the cornerback room.