Arizona Cardinals part ways with director of player personnel Dru Grigson

The Arizona Cardinals have once again let go of one of their veteran front office personnel, this time Dru Grigson.

By Seth Cox
NFL: DEC 31 Cardinals at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are letting Monti Ossenfort build his front office.

The team released Quentin Harris, their Vice President of player personnel yesterday, today they have released the Director of Player Personnel Dru Grigson.

Grigson and Harris being moved on from tells us that this is truly Monti Ossenfort’s vision moving forward and that Michael Bidwill is allowing him to see his vision through.

Grigson started with the Cardinals in 2008 as an area scout, moved up to regional scout in 2010.

Grigson was the teams Director of College Scouting from 2013-2018, then the Assistant Director of Player Personnel and then was the Director of Player Personnel since 2021.

Moving on from Grigson and Harris is just such an important step. And not because they were bad at their job or anything of that nature.

What is says is that Bidwill is allowing Ossenfort to make decisions and surround himself with his guys.

Now, let’s see if it will work.

