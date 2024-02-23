Offseason questions and trade possibilities for the Arizona Cardinals

Happy Friday morning one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are making moves, and Jess and I discuss that in our next podcast, but earlier this week we sat down and discussed a plethora of topics.

First off, we look at some recent mock drafts and give our thoughts, from there we discuss the biggest questions heading into the offseason, with a nod to the 2024 season, then finally we discuss if any veteran players on the trade market make sense for the Arizona Cardinals.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Recent mock drafts

(9:47) The Cardinals’ biggest offseason questions

(40:37) Players on the trade block and whether the Cardinals should target