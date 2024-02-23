NFL salary cap comes in even higher than expected for 2024 NFL season

We talked earlier this week about the potential salary cap of 2024 and how it could come in at $250 million.

Well, the NFL announced today that the salary cap for 2024 is even higher than expected, as it came in at $255.4 million.

The NFL just announced the salary cap for the 2024 season will be $255.4 million.



That would give the Cardinals about about $59.3 million in cap space as of now, according to ESPN's Roster Management System. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 23, 2024

That number obviously helps all teams, but for the Arizona Cardinals it gives them a better starting point, and with moves they should be close to $75 million in cap space heading into the season.

That will allow the Cardinals to pursue some veteran help in free agency, whether it is along the offensive or defensive line, who knows, but they have plenty of money to handle things.

It also means the market is going to be over saturated with big contracts, so let’s hope Monti Ossenfort and company are prudent with their decisions, because teams now have some ammunition to throw out some big contracts immediately.