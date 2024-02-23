 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL salary cap comes in even higher than expected for 2024 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals will have almost $60 million in cap space before making any moves.

By Seth Cox
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

We talked earlier this week about the potential salary cap of 2024 and how it could come in at $250 million.

Well, the NFL announced today that the salary cap for 2024 is even higher than expected, as it came in at $255.4 million.

That number obviously helps all teams, but for the Arizona Cardinals it gives them a better starting point, and with moves they should be close to $75 million in cap space heading into the season.

That will allow the Cardinals to pursue some veteran help in free agency, whether it is along the offensive or defensive line, who knows, but they have plenty of money to handle things.

It also means the market is going to be over saturated with big contracts, so let’s hope Monti Ossenfort and company are prudent with their decisions, because teams now have some ammunition to throw out some big contracts immediately.

