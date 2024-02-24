Ranking best system fits for Cardinals at #4 and with possible trade down

Here is a close look at some of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft who might be at or near the top of Monti Ossenfort’s and Dave Sears’ board.

Brock Bowers, TE, 6-4, 240, Georgia —- most versatile and dynamic playmaker the Cardinals could want in their 12 and 13 personnel themed offense.

Eye Test:

2. Joe Alt, T, 6-8, 322, Notre Dame —- checks all of the boxes at LT, especially for the Cardinals’ pass pro and wide zone blocking schemes.

Eye Test:

Joe Alt PFF 2023 Grades

Overall: 90.7

Ron Blocking: 86.5

Pass Blocking: 91.2

Zone Blocking: 90.3

Sacks: 1

QB Hits: 2

QB pressures: 2

3. Malik Nabers, 6-0, 201, WR, LSU, Marvin Harrison Jr. 6-4, 205, Ohio St. and Rome Odunze, 6-3, 215, Washington

2023 PFF Grades: Malik Nabers vs. MHJ vs. Rome Odunze, 6-3, 215, Washington

Overall: Nabers: 92.9 —- Harrison: 89.9 —- Odunze: 89.8

Receiving Garde: Nabers: 93.1 —- Harrison: 89.6 —- Odunze: 89.5

Drop rate %: Nabers: 5.3% —- Harrison: 8.2% —- Odunze: 3.2%

Contested catch %: Nabers:: 45.5% —- Harrison: 44.3% —- Odunze: 75%

Vs. Man Coverage: Nabers:: 90.8 —- Harrison: 82.6 —- Odunze: 88.5

Nabers: 89/128/ (69.5%), 1,568 yds (17.6 ave), 14 TDs

Harrison: 67/114 (58.8%), 1,211 yds (18.1 ave), 14 TDs

Odunze: 92/140 (65.7%), 1,639 yds (17.8 ave), 13 TDs

According to Daniel Jeremiah, he has these top three-rated WRs ranked higher than the QBs and tackles.

Daniel Jeremiah believes 2024 NFL Draft receivers are better than QBs | Yardbarker

“You have different flavors,” Jeremiah said in a conference call this week with the media.

“With Marvin, you kind of get the big power forward who has some really good quickness for a big guy and tracks the ball extremely well.”

“Odunze is going to be close to 220 pounds. I think you’re going to see him run in the low 4.4s (at the NFL combine). And he’s got unbelievable tracking skills to go up and get it. (compares Odunze to Larry Fitzgerald)

“Nabers is just like a stick of dynamite, He’s super, super explosive. Just get the ball in his hands and let him go. I think there’s more to him in terms of a route runner. I think he’ll get more opportunities to show that at the next level. He is ultra explosive.”

Eye Test:

ROTB Poll:

Poll Who is your favorite WR in the 2024 NFL Draft? Malik Nabers

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Rome Odunze

Other vote view results 21% Malik Nabers (43 votes)

55% Marvin Harrison Jr. (110 votes)

21% Rome Odunze (43 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 197 votes total Vote Now

4. Olu Fashanu 6-6, 319, Penn St. and Taliese Fuaga, 6-6, 334, T, Oregon St.

2023 PFF Grades: Taliese Fuaga vs. Olu Fashanu

Overall: Fuaga: 88.2 —- Fashanu: 78.8

Run Blocking: Fuaga: 90.9 —- Fashanu: 70.5

Pass Blocking: Fuaga: 80.0 —- Fashanu: 88.4

Zone Blocking: Fuaga:91.3 —- Fashanu: 69.3

Sacks: Fuaga: 0 —- Fashanu: 0

QB Pressures: Fuaga: 10 —- Fashanu: 10

Eye Test:

5. Byron Murphy II, 6-1, 308, DT, Texas and Jer’Zhan Newton, 6-2, 295, DT, Illinois

2023 PFF Grades: Byron Murphy II vs. Jer’Zhan Newton

Overall: Murphy: 91.1 —- Newton: 84.9

Pass Rush: Murphy: 91.5 —- Newton: 84.0

Run Defense: Murphy: 80.5 —- Newton: 77.1

Pass Rush Win %: Murphy: 19.6% —- Newton: 15.4%

Run Stop %: Murphy: 9.5% —- Newton: 7.4%

Sacks: Murphy: 6 —- Newton: 7.5

Pressures: Murphy: 36 —- Newton: 28

Tackles: Murphy: 29 —- Newton: 52

Tackles for Loss: Murphy: 8.5 —- Newton: 8.5

Eye Test:

7. Laiatu Latu, 6-5, 265, ED, UCLA, Dallas Turner 6-4, 242, ED, Alabama and Jared Verse 6-4, 260, ED, Florida St.

2023 PFF Grades: Laiatu Latu vs. Dallas Turner and Jared Verse

Overall: Latu: 96.3 —- Turner: 81.6 —- Verse: 84.4

Pass Rush: Latu: 94.3 —- Turner: 89.3 —- Verse: 90.8

Run Defense: Latu: 84.1 —- Turner: 69.8 —- Verse: 65.3

Pass Rush Win Rate: Latu: 26.2% —- Turner: 19.6% —- Verse: 21.8%

Run Stop %: Latu: 6.9% —- Turner: 4.2% —- Verse: 6.6%

Sacks: Latu: 15 —- Turner: 11 —- Verse: 11

Pressures: Latu: 36 —- Turner: 33 —- Verse: 36

Eye Test:

ROTB Poll:

Poll Who is your favorite edge rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft? Laiatu Latu

Dallas Turner

Jared Verse

Other vote view results 53% Laiatu Latu (52 votes)

23% Dallas Turner (23 votes)

17% Jared Verse (17 votes)

5% Other (5 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

8. Cooper DeJean 6-1, 207, Iowa, Quinyon Mitchell, 6-0, 196, Toledo and Terrion Arnold, 6-0, 196, CB, Alabama

2023 PFF Grades:

Overall: DeJean: 77.4 —- Mitchell: 91.5 —- Arnold: 88.3

Coverage: DeJean: 76.8 —- Mitchell 91.6 —- Arnold: 84.9

Run Defense: DeJean:78.6 —-Mitchell: 76.1 —- Arnold: 90.5

Completion %: DeJean: 43.5% —-Mitchell: 43.5% —- Arnold: 51.9%

Man Coverage: DeJean:63.7 —-Mitchell: 88.7 —- Arnold: 61.2

Zone Coverage: DeJean:73.1 —- Mitchell: 85.9 —- Arnold: 81.9

Interceptions (career): DeJean:7 —- Mitchell: 6 —- Arnold: 6

Yards Against: DeJean: 194 —-Mitchell: 290 —- Arnold: 441

Passer rating: DeJean 37.8 —-:Mitchell: 51.1 —- Arnold: 50.7

TDs allowed: DeJean:0 —-Mitchell: 0 —- Arnold: 2

Note —- while many of these numbers appear to favor Mitchell, we need to factor in two contexts: (1) Cooper DeJean was playing in the Big 10, Terrion Arnold was playing in the SEC and Mitchell was playing in the MAC; (2) Arnold covered the slot 205 times, while DeJean covered the slot 23 times and Mitchell covered the slot 55 times. Covering the slot typically means you're going to give up a higher completion percentage.

Eye Test:

ROTB Poll:

Poll Who is your favorite CB in the 2024 NFL Draft? Cooper DeJean

Quinyon Mitchell

Terrion Arnold

Other vote view results 38% Cooper DeJean (39 votes)

28% Quinyon Mitchell (29 votes)

26% Terrion Arnold (27 votes)

5% Other (6 votes) 101 votes total Vote Now

Vegas Calling?

After yesterday’s taping of Red Rain, Kyle informed me of a rumor he had heard about the Raiders wanting to trade up to #4 with the Cardinals if QB Jayden Daniels is still on the board, because of Antonio Pierce’s connection at Arizona St. with Daniels.

If the Raiders offer the same package as the Texans did to move up from #12 to #3:

Arizona gives up picks #4 (R1) and #105 (R4)

Las Vegas gives up 2024 picks #13 (R1) and #44 (R2), plus their 2025 1st and 3rd round picks.

ROTB Poll:

Poll Would you make the trade with the Raiders? Yes, too good to pass up, no matter who is on the board

Not if Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the board

Not if Joe Alt is on the board

Not if Brock Bowers is on the board

Not if Malik Nabers is on the board

Would prefer to trade down between 6-9 if compensation is attractive

Other vote view results 28% Yes, too good to pass up, no matter who is on the board (39 votes)

46% Not if Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the board (63 votes)

1% Not if Joe Alt is on the board (2 votes)

1% Not if Brock Bowers is on the board (2 votes)

0% Not if Malik Nabers is on the board (0 votes)

20% Would prefer to trade down between 6-9 if compensation is attractive (28 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 135 votes total Vote Now

After completing the trade on PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator

MHJ was off the board:

Here are the players available at #13, cast your vote:

ROTB Poll: (you may want to read the PJJ Staying at RT rumor in the next section before making this vote)

Poll Which Player at #13?ayer would you pick at #13? DT Byron Murphy II

T Taliese Fuaga

ED Laiatu Latu

ED Dallas Turner

ED Jared Verse

Other vote view results 24% DT Byron Murphy II (30 votes)

43% T Taliese Fuaga (53 votes)

24% ED Laiatu Latu (30 votes)

3% ED Dallas Turner (4 votes)

0% ED Jared Verse (1 vote)

2% Other (3 votes) 121 votes total Vote Now

Strong arguments can be made:

Murphy is the most dynamic DT in this class

Latu is the most dynamic and prolific edge rusher in this class

Fuaga is the best RT in this class

Latu is the most dynamic and prolific edge rusher in this class

Tuner and Verse have tremendous upside

The point is —- the Cardinals could trade down for another haul and still be able to draft one of the top players in the draft at a position of high need.

PJJ Staying at RT?

According to Johnny Venerable and Bo Brock of PHNX, the Cardinals want to keep Paris Johnson Jr. at right tackle.

Could this be a sign that MODS are keen on taking Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu with their 1st pick, either at #4 or via a trade down?

A strong argument can be made that the team’s top priority on offense should be to build a veritable fortress around Kyler Murray, before attending to the team’s wide receiver needs. Dave Sears had a huge hand in building the fortress in Detroit around Jared Goff.

What could make taking one of the top left tackles in this class with the team’s 1st pick more attractive is the fact that the 2024 draft class is absolutely loaded at the WR position.

LT and WR Options at Pick #27

So, for a minute, let’s take a look at which left tackles and WRs could be available at pick #27.

Troy Fautanu, 6-4, 317, Washington, Graham Barton, 6-5, 314, Duke, Jordan Morgan 6-6, 320, Arizona

2023 PFF Grades:

Overall: Fautanu: 75.1 —- Barton:75.9 —- Morgan: 83.5

Run Blocking: Fautanu: 61.9 —- Barton: 71.2 —- Morgan: 77.0

Pass Blocking: Fautanu: 88.2 —- Barton: 78.2—- Morgan: 87.3

—- Barton: 78.2—- Morgan: 87.3 Zone Blocking: Fautanu:59.6 —- Barton: 80.3 —- Morgan: 77.7

—- Morgan: 77.7 Sacks: Fautanu: 2—- Barton: 2 —- Morgan: 2

Pressures: Fautanu: 18—- Barton:9 —- Morgan: 11

Eye Test: (recommendation —- watch the first 5-6 plays of each video —- they eye test is paramount)

ROTB Poll:

Poll Which LT prospect do you like the best for the Cardinals at pick #27? Troy Fautanu

Graham Barton

Jordan Morgan

Other vote view results 51% Troy Fautanu (45 votes)

10% Graham Barton (9 votes)

34% Jordan Morgan (30 votes)

4% Other (4 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Brian Thomas Jr., 6-4, 205, LSU, Troy Franklin, 6-3, 187, Oregon, Adonai Mitchell, 6-4, 196

2023 PFF Grades:

Overall: Thomas: 74.2 —- Franklin 84.9: —- Mitchell: 71.9

—- Mitchell: 71.9 Receiving Grade: Thomas: 75.1 —- Franklin: 87.3 —- Mitchell: 74.1

—- Mitchell: 74.1 Drop Percentage: Thomas: 6.8% —- Franklin: 10.0%—- Mitchell: 1.8%

Contested Catch Rate: Thomas: 53.8% —- Franklin: 36.8% —- Mitchell: 36.4%

—- Franklin: 36.8% —- Mitchell: 36.4% Vs. Man Coverage: Thomas: 61.2—- Franklin: 82.2 —- Mitchell: 66.9

—- Mitchell: 66.9 Ave. Depth of Target: Thomas: 13.9 —- Franklin: 12.8 —- Mitchell: 16.0

Completion Percentage: Thomas:78.1% —- Franklin: 71.1% —- Mitchell: 63.2%

—- Franklin: 71.1% —- Mitchell: 63.2% Yards Receiving: Thomas: 1,117 —- Franklin: 1,383 —- Mitchell: 845

—- Mitchell: 845 Ave. Catch Yards: Thomas: 17.3 —- Franklin: 17.1 —- Mitchell: 15.4

—- Franklin: 17.1 —- Mitchell: 15.4 TDs: Thomas: 17 —- Franklin: 14 —- Mitchell: 11

Eye Test:(watch first 5-6 plays of each video because the eye test is paramount)

ROTB Poll:

Poll Which WR do you like best for the Cardinals at pick #27? Brian Thomas Jr.

Troy Franklin

Adonai Mitchell

Other vote view results 46% Brian Thomas Jr. (38 votes)

31% Troy Franklin (26 votes)

18% Adonai Mitchell (15 votes)

3% Other (3 votes) 82 votes total Vote Now

ROTB Poll:

Poll If the Cardinals were to pick a tackle and a WR with their first-round picks in the 2024, which order do you think is the smartest? T, then WR

WR, then T vote view results 42% T, then WR (40 votes)

57% WR, then T (55 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

Who are your top 5 favorite players in this draft class?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.