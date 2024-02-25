Front office changes, awards odds and Paris Johnson

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have made a couple of big front office moves and Jess and I discuss that.

Then, we look at some of the odds heading into the offseason and discuss what bets to place before the odds change based on free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

Finally, we discuss a rumor that Jess and I have heard and if it makes sense.

Times and topics:

(1:00) The recent departures of Quentin Harris and Dru Grigson

(16:05) Betting odds for Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year

(45:28) Paris Johnson staying at RT?