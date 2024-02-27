Daniel Jeremiah releases his top 50 NFL Draft 2024 Big Board 2.0

For the Arizona Cardinals we will know much, much more about their draft strategy in about 20 days.

Yet, when we have a new Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Draft Big Board we can work through and see what prospects are around when the Arizona Cardinals pick at their first three picks.

Let’s take a look at what prospects are in the range of each pick.

1.04 - Marvin Harrison Jr. (#2 overall), Rome Odunze (#3), Malik Nabers (#4), Brock Bowers (#7), Terrion Arnold (#8)

DJ’s information is usually really good. Not his evaluations, not a shot at DJ, but he does a good job of marrying his thoughts with what he is hearing.

So, this begs the question, do the Cardinals leave the fourth pick without a receiver barring a trade down?

1.27 - Nate Wiggins (#25), Johhny Newton (#28), Jackson Powers-Johnson (#29), Darius Robinson (#30), Cooper DeJean (#31), Zach Frazier (#32)

This is a great group to need at 27. The Cardinals need an interior offensive lineman and can take the top one, they need a cornerback, they have two good options, they need help along the front three/four/five/seven. This begs a great philosophical question that we can discuss in this weeks poll question.

2.35 - Adonai Mitchell (#33), Graham Barton (#34), Kool-Aid McKinstry (#35), Keon Coleman (#36), Troy Franklin (#37)

Again, this is a great group of big, athletic pass catches, good interior offensive lineman and a cornerback.

Man, this class is fun.