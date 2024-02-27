Monti Ossenfort talks 2024 NFL Draft, dealing with late season injuries and the quarterback room

Monti Ossenfort had his second NFL Scouting Combine meeting in his career and while he had a nice first season, you can see how much being an NFL GM changes things.

Monti knew year one would be rough and he was basically given a free pass. He burned through the dead money left behind by his predecessor, getting it down to only $14 million this year after over $60 million last year.

Now, he has to start making moves.

What moves and will it involve the fourth overall pick?

From AZCardinals.com:

“We’ve got a ways to go on that,” Ossenfort said Tuesday during his meeting with the media at the Indianapolis Convention Center. But Ossenfort knows those calls will eventually come and “we’re going to make our fair share of calls too.” “I think last year we proved we were more than willing to move up, to move back, to stay put,” Ossenfort said.

Monti had some thoughts on a number of different topics, so I recommend taking a look at the above article, but he discussed:

The offense

Backup QB

D.J. Humphries injury

Zaven Collins fifth year option

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The main thing to take away... No one knows anything yet, because for Monti and the Arizona Cardinals, having the fourth pick means they have to wait for the three teams in front of them to decide what they are doing.

So, they’ll listen and if it makes the most sense for them, then they will make a move.