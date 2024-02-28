Cardinals Reacts Survey: Do the Arizona Cardinals trade back, or take the game changer?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL have descended upon Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Combine.

With that, we will get plenty of information over the week on things surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL.

With that, we have talked quite a bit before the Combine that this draft class is really interesting.

Especially outside of the top 10, within the top 100.

That is why, after looking at the top 50-100 players from Big Draft dropping their 2024 NFL Draft Big Boards, would you rather see the Arizona Cardinals stick at the fourth pick and just take one of the game changers or trade down and reap the rewards of a fun class.

What are your thoughts?

