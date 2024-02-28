2024 NFLPA report card sees Arizona Cardinals make slight improvements

Last year was bad.

We knew things were bad, but last year was eye-openingly bad in terms of how badly the players thought of the Arizona Cardinals in the first ever publicly released NFLPA report card.

If the goal was to improve things for the players within the Arizona Cardinals facility, then it has worked.

Here are some highlights:

Treatment of Families: D+ (19th)

There have been improvements since last year. The team now offers childcare on gameday at the stadium and a family room (though quite small).

Some players want to be able to get sideline passes for their family members before the game. Several players mention they want to see improved security in the family section in the stands.

Food/Cafeteria: D (28th)

The rating of the cafeteria improved from last year because players no longer must pay for dinner from the facility

Nutritionist/Dietician: C (28th)

Locker Room: F (31st)

Only 38% of players feel like the locker room is big enough (30th overall)

Only 72% of players feel like they have enough room in their individual lockers (25th overall)

Training Room: C- (25th)

82% of players feel they have enough full-time trainers (22nd overall)

84% of players feel they have enough full-time physical therapists (14th overall)

87% of players feel they have enough hot tub space (16th overall)

Only 77% of players feel they have enough cold tub space (25th overall)

The players want more space and more tables in the training room

Training Staff: B (20th)

88% of players feel like they receive enough one-on-one treatment (13th overall)

The Cardinals players feel that the training staff moderately contributes to their overall success (14th overall)

Weight Room: C- (27th)

The team made multiple improvements from last year. The club replaced the uneven floors and purchased new racks.

The players feel that the equipment is of good quality (21st overall)

They wish the weight room was bigger so they could have more equipment

Strength Coaches: C+ (26th)

79% of players feel like they get an individualized plan (28th overall)

Team Travel: C+ (14th)

84% of the players feel like they have a comfortable amount of personal space during flights (14th overall)

They do not require that any players have roommates before games

Head Coach: A- (15th)

90% of players feel head coach Jonathan Gannon is efficient with their time (19th overall)

The players feel that Jonathan Gannon is very willing to listen to the locker room (12th overall)

Ownership: F (30th)