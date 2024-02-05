Matt Miller two-round NFL mock draft

Happy Mock Draft Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are waiting on the Super Bowl to come and go so they have get into the 2024 NFL offseason.

However, Matt Miller of ESPN has his newest 2024 NFL Mock Draft out and he did a two-round exercise that I think would make Arizona Cardinals fans very happy.

From E$PN:

4. Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State The Cardinals can sit tight and get arguably the best overall player in the draft. A 6-foot-4 receiver with excellent all-around polish, Harrison will immediately be the WR1 that Kyler Murray has been missing since DeAndre Hopkins left town. In fact, that’s my player comparison for Harrison; he’s a taller Hopkins, given his smooth route running, body control and ability to play above the rim in the end zone. 27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) JC Latham, OT, Alabama The Cardinals lost left tackle D.J. Humphries to a torn ACL in the final game of the regular season, which opens the door for 2023 No. 6 overall pick Paris Johnson Jr. to slide back to his natural position after playing right tackle as a rookie. That would leave a giant hole on the right side, though. A three-year starter, Latham has road-grading power at 340 pounds but is also poised in pass protection and uses his length well to shut down outside lanes. Latham played with less bounce in his feet in 2023, otherwise he might be a top-15 pick. But if the Cardinals can get him back to his 2022 levels, he would be a steal this late. Adding Harrison (at No. 4) and Latham to the offense would be huge. 35. Arizona Cardinals Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson After adding a wide receiver and right tackle in Round 1 in this scenario, the Cardinals could flip to the defense, which lacks a playmaker at cornerback. Wiggins is 6-foot-2 and expected to run in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He’s ideal for schemes that favor man coverage, can dominate at the line of scrimmage and picked off two passes in 2023.

Again, outside of maybe MHJ, we can argue the names, but the positions would be ideal. Getting a wide receiver, a starter on the offensive line and a big, long starter at cornerback would be a great start to the 2024 NFL Draft for the Arizona Cardinals.