Post Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl Arizona Cardinals Mock

Turning our focus to the prospects who imo stood out at the East West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl, here is a mock of some players who could make a good deal of sense for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals: (note —- some of the players will be taken earlier, some later, thus it’s the quality of the players who count right now, not where they are taken)

1A: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio St.

Much to my delight, when I went to the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, Marvin Harrison Jr. was available.

Mel’s take:

I have an elite grade on Harrison, whose name should be familiar. His dad is that Marvin Harrison, whom I scouted coming out of Syracuse in 1996 and is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The younger Harrison is on track to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson (2007) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004). Harrison has everything, from outstanding size and stellar hands to incredible body control and blazing speed. His dad ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash before the 1996 draft but was just under 6 feet when the Colts took him in Round 1. Harrison Jr. is four inches taller and could have similar speed.

He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards with 14 touchdowns last season. He had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 15 total touchdowns during 2023.

1B: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Per ESPN’s Matt Miller:

Murphy was asked to play over the tackle in Texas’ 3-3-5 scheme, but his power and burst allowed him to routinely make an impact as a pass-rusher. The 6-foot-1 308-pounder had five sacks in 2023 while rarely being put into true gaps as a pass-rusher.

2. Darius Robinson, ED, Missouri

6-5, 280 edge rusher who has what looks to be Chandler Jones-type of ability.

3A: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Saw him here on the board and could not resist —- he’s such a naturally gifted receiver who has a knack for getting open —- dude is a winner.

3B: DeWayne Carter, DI, Duke

I believe he could be this year’s version of the Rams’ 3rd round fireplug Kobie Turner.

3C: Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

One of the most physically dominating guards in the USA.

4A. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Big, physical baller.

4B. Christian Jones, T, Texas

One of the draft’s most under-rated players, likely because of how deep this offensive tackle class is. His pass pro stats are excellent.

5: Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington St.

After his superb performance at the Senior Bowl, he’s likely going to go in the top 120.

6: Jaheim Bell, TE/FB/HB, Florida St.

All-purpose playmaker who is a classic chains mover.

7A: Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma

Thought he battled very well in the one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl.

7B: Roger Rosengarten, T, Washington

Had a couple of tough holding calls versus Michigan but was outstanding versus Oregon and Texas. He is likely going to be a top 120 pick. He’s athletic, pulls like a pro and fan blocks with tenacity.

When I went back for a second try, MHJ was off the board. So, with Jayden Daniels still available, the Falcons make the call offering picks #8, #43 and their 1st Round pick in 2025.

Then I went back for a 3rd time to draft my favorite player at each spot.

